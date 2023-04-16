"I'm stunned" - Gary Neville shocked by how good Arsenal star has been this season

Manchester United legend Gary Neville lauded Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for his performances this season. He showered praise on the Englishman ahead of the Gunners' 2-2 draw away against West Ham United on Sunday, April 16.

Ramsdale was at his brilliant best when the north London side managed a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield last weekend. He produced quite a few spectacular saves, including two in the dying stages of the match.

Speaking about Ramsdale's display, Neville told Sky Sports ahead of the Gunners' clash against West Ham (via Metro):

"He’s shocked me, him. I thought that was an incredible signing, to lose Leno and to lose [Emiliano] Martinez obviously to [Aston] Villa. I’m stunned in the way in which [he’s playing], he’s now pushing Jordan Pickford [for the England No.1 spot] I would imagine very close."

Another Manchester United legend, Roy Keane, was also left impressed by the Arsenal shot-stopper. The former midfielder echoed Neville's sentiment, saying:

"When you’re a goalkeeper at a big club, it looks like he’s a big personality which is just as important. Obviously he has made mistakes, as you do as a goalkeeper, but it’s the way he’s responded to it. He looks like a really good character, popular figure in the dressing room."

Keane further added:

"The importance of goalscorers is vital, but you’re not going to win anything unless you’ve got a really, really good goalkeeper. Again, we talk about the character if goalkeepers. You can talk about technical ability etcetera, but it’s how they react particularly to disappointment. And as I say, what’s come across – not just last week – he looks like a really big, important personality in that dressing room and that’s vital."

Ramsdale has kept 13 clean sheets in 34 games across competitions for his side this season, including 12 in 31 Premier League games.

Arsenal, meanwhile, squandered yet another two-goal lead against West Ham on Sunday in a big blow to their title hopes.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal will return to action on April 21 to take on Southampton in a Premier League home clash. The game is almost a must-win one for Mikel Arteta's side.

They have dropped four points in their last two matches and their lead over second-placed Manchester City has been reduced to four points. The Cityzens also have a game in hand and the two sides are set to clash at the Etihad on April 26.

Arsenal are on a quest to win the Premier League trophy for the first time since the 2003-04 season. They, however, need to avoid any more slip-ups if they are to do so.

Poll : 0 votes