"I'm a superstitious person" - Manchester United midfielder Casemiro confirms he's played entire career with incorrect name on shirt

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro recently made a sensational revelation, claiming that he has played his entire career with the wrong name on his shirt. The Brazilian said that his original name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro. However, as his first club, Sau Paulo got his name wrong on one occasion, he decided to continue wearing shirts with that error for the rest of his career.

Here's what the midfielder recently said:

"So the thing is, my name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro, with an 'I' there. I remember that I played a game for Sao Paulo and they got my name wrong. They wrote it with an 'E'. I played really well in that game and as I'm a superstitious person, I said to them 'just leave it like that, as things are going well'. So the name stuck, but my name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro."

ًEl. @UtdEIIis Watch until the end… Casemiro’s red card needs to get overturned! Watch until the end… Casemiro’s red card needs to get overturned! https://t.co/5hdbbBd9zc

He added:

"It was a mistake made in one game, the name stuck and I said: 'No need to change it, leave it as it is.'"

The former Real Madrid star was recently sent off during Manchester United's Premier League 2-1 home win against Crystal Palace. The Brazilian grabbed Will Hughes by the throat during a melee, resulting in him being given marching orders.

Erik ten Hag accepted that the player was in the wrong and deserved to be sent off. Speaking after the game, the Dutch manager said (via Mirror):

"Casemiro crossed the line; you saw that, However, I'm unhappy with the inconsistent refereeing; not only this game but also [away to] Palace. They elbowed Martinez and last week with Eriksen. A lot of other players crossed the line, including some Crystal Palace players. VAR didn't intervene with them."

Gabriel Agbonlahor claimed Manchester United star Casemiro should have been arrested

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Following Casemiro's red card, Gabriel Agbonlahor made a sensational claim. He said that the Manchester United midfielder should have been arrested. He told on talkSPORT (via GOAL):

“Casemiro thought he was Brock Lesnar back in the UFC. The way he was strangling Will Hughes, he should be arrested for that. Kids are watching that later on, on Match of the Day. Seeing him strangling an opponent."

