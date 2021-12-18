“I’m not supposed to say but I will say it” – Cristiano Ronaldo reveals emotional incident involving Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United

Manchester United legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson recently sat down and had an extensive chat about the time they shared at Old Trafford. During his first stint at Manchester United, Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games and also picked up his first Ballon d’Or.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has had a close relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson, who played a major role in convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United last summer.

During the chat, Cristiano Ronaldo remembered some of the fond memories he shared with the legendary Scottish manager during their time together. He recalled:

“There were so many beautiful moments that we had together. Not us winning things, which is the most difficult. In my heart, I keep the most difficult things. He probably doesn't remember this and I'm not supposed to say but I will say it because it's a beautiful history."

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about when his father was in the hospital, sharing how Ferguson let him take some time off to visit his sick father. He revealed:

“I remember one day that my father was in the hospital and I was so emotional, so very low. I spoke with him and he said; 'Cristiano, it doesn't matter, go there for two or three days.' We had difficult games and I was a key player in that moment. He said: 'It will be tough because we have these difficult games but I understand your situation and I'll leave you to go and see your father.'"

Ronaldo added:

“For me, these are the most important things, apart from winning the Champions League, Premier League, cups and stuff. I have to appreciate him because of what he said to me, he always did. I have to appreciate that.”

Manchester United star could leave Old Trafford because of Cristiano Ronaldo's influence at the club

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

According to reports from El Nacional, Mason Greenwood is becoming increasingly unhappy with the amount of influence Cristiano Ronaldo has behind the scenes at Manchester United. The young star has spent more time on the bench in recent games while the Portuguese maestro’s name is reportedly always first on the teamsheet.

According to the rumor mills, Mason Greenwood could leave Old Trafford this January and this only makes matters more complicated for new Manchester United Ralf Rangnick.

Two members of staff hired under the previous Solskjaer regime are reportedly set to leave the club as well, which will only add to the German tactician’s headaches. These potential departures would be a blow for Rangnick, who would obviously prefer to access the tools at his disposal before any departures are forced on him.

With the January window around the corner, Manchester United may have to be more active in the transfer market than Rangnick might have liked.

