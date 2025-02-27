"I'm not sure, Arsenal as a club, wanted him" – Gary Neville offers bold opinion on Mikel Arteta signing

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has suggested that Arsenal's top brass were not keen to add Raheem Sterling to their ranks last summer.

Sterling, who turned 30 last December, left Chelsea on a temporary transfer last August after reportedly being told he was not part of Blues head coach Enzo Maresca's plans. However, he has failed to shine at the Gunners, scoring only one goal in 21 overall matches in the process.

During a recent interaction on The Overlap, Neville opined (h/t Metro):

"Do you know what I think they've done? In the last part of the summer transfer window, I'm not sure they wanted to sign Raheem Sterling. I'm not sure Arsenal, as a club, wanted him. I think Arteta thought Sterling can play in all the positions up top and basically told the club to get him in as cover. I think that's what he said."

Insisting that Arsenal's hierarchy decided against signing a new forward last month owing to Sterling's struggles at the club, Neville commented:

"He can play across the frontline so Arteta has looked at him as his second or third striker. They've ended up backing him and I think that's put them off doing another deal in January of the same ilk because they're thinking we brought Sterling in and Arteta hasn't really used him."

Arsenal told they have lost Premier League title

During a recent chat with betting website Casino Beats, ex-Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke was asked if Arsenal could lift the Premier League title this campaign. He replied:

"I have no doubt that Liverpool will finish the season as champions. I would normally be a bit more cautious with it because we've seen teams lose it from this type of position in the past, but you need to have someone behind that has the bit between their teeth, and Arsenal just don't have it. I think it's more Liverpool's title to win rather than to lose."

The Gunners, who finished second in each of last two campaigns, are currently second in the 2024-25 Premier League standings. Mikel Arteta's side are on 54 points from from 27 outings with a +28 goal difference.

On the other hand, Liverpool are currently 13 points ahead of the north London club. They are on 67 points from 28 Premier League matches and have lost just one single league game so far in the ongoing campaign.

