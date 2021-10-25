"I'm sure it would be a big step in his career" - Brazil legend Rivaldo says Premier League star should move to Liverpool

Brazil legend Rivaldo believes Leeds United winger Raphina should join Premier League giants Liverpool. The Reds have expressed an interest in the 24-year-old, as they have prioritised the signing of an attacker in January.

Raphina enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign with Leeds United, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 31 league games. That helped Marcelo Bielsa's side to a ninth-place finish.

Raphina has continued his impressive form for Leeds this season, finding the back of the next three times in seven games.The winger has also scored twice in three games for Brazil. Considering the same, Selecao legend Rivaldo believes Raphina should join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to continue his development.

"Raphina performed well on his debut for Brazil, but he was already shining in the Premier League with Leeds United, and there are rumours of interest from Liverpool. If he were to make the move, he may not be a regular starter, but I'm sure it would be a big step in his career," Rivaldo told Betfair.

"It would allow him to compete for titles and play in the Champions League which could be crucial for more call ups to the Brazilian national team. He has the quality to play for a bigger club. He is playing excellent football, and a player always wants more and stronger challenges, so he would benefit from a transfer."

Raphina has been one of the bright spots for Leeds in what has been an otherwise disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Marcelo Bielsa's side are languishing in 17th place in the Premier League table after winning only one of their nine games.

Liverpool could struggle to sign Raphina from Leeds in January

Leeds United vs Everton - Premier League

Leeds United currently find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle this season. The club are, therefore, unlikely to entertain the prospect of selling Raphina, one of their best players, to Liverpool in January.

Raphina's agent Deco recently revealed that his client is happy at Leeds United, but could look to join one of Europe's elite clubs in the near future.

'There's certainly a lot of clubs interested in him. Liverpool do like him, and there were some approaches, but nothing official. Leeds wanted to keep him for another season," Deco told Globo.

Liverpool are desperate to sign a forward in January, as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane would leave for the Africa Cup of Nations. Both players have been among the goals this season, so their absence could be acutely felt by the Reds.

