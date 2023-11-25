"I'm sure he can find me anywhere" - Mo Salah names Premier League rival alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as dream teammate

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah named Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne, along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as his dream teammate.

Salah has established himself as one of the best players in the world over the past six years at Liverpool. The 31-year-old has found huge success at Anfield, netting 198 goals and providing 84 assists in 323 appearances across all competitions, helping the Reds win seven trophies.

The Egyptian King has played alongside several legends of the game during his storied career, including Didier Drogba, John Terry and Frank Lampard during his short spell at Chelsea, as well as his idol Francesco Totti at Roma.

Salah made an appearance on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, where he answered several questions during a Fan Q&A. He was asked:

"Who would be your dream teammate you've never played with?"

To which the Liverpool winger replied with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo before adding:

"Messi or Ronaldo but if I pick one like in the Premier League then I'll choose Kevin [De Bruyne]. Because he has vision. I'm sure he can find me anywhere with the ball so I would say Messi, Ronaldo and Kevin."

Check out Salah's comments in the video below (starts at 5:15 mark):

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two greatest players of this generation and have a genuine shout of being the GOAT, which justifies Salah's decision.

On the other hand, De Bruyne is arguably one of the greatest attacking midfielders of all time in the Premier League. After failing to make it at Chelsea, like Salah, the Belgian has been a force to be reckoned with for Manchester City, scoring 96 goals and registering 153 assists in 358 appearances in total.

While Salah has been nothing short of exceptional for Liverpool, De Bruyne would likely get the best out of him if they were ever to play in the same team.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami deny rumors of agreeing to compete against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in Saudi tournament

Inter Miami recently released a statement denying rumors claiming that Lionel Messi and co. would face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in a three-team tournament in Saudi Arabia in February 2024.

The clash, labeled 'The Last Dance,' was reportedly scheduled to take place in February as part of the Riyadh Season Cup. The tournament would have also featured Al-Hilal, the club that Neymar represents in the Saudi Pro League.

The Herons released a public statement (via GOAL):

"Earlier today, an announcement was issued stating that Inter Miami CF is scheduled to play in the Riyadh Season Cup. This is inaccurate.

"The release included statements attributed to team owner Jorge Mas. Mas has made no comments, publicly or privately, in relation to the preseason tour."

They added:

"Since day one, Inter Miami CF has set out to be a global brand. To this end, we have been in conversations to determine our 2024 preseason schedule. We look forward to showcasing our players on Inter Miami CF’s first international tour which will be announced in the coming weeks."

Fans will be hoping that the two clubs reach an agreement behind the scenes in order to see Ronaldo and Messi face off against each other one final time as they both approach the end of their phenomenal careers.