"I'm sure everyone is excited" - Wayne Rooney makes huge FIFA World Cup claims as he welcomes Lionel Messi to MLS after Inter Miami move

Wayne Rooney believes Lionel Messi is the best player of all time and he 'almost single-handedly' won Argentina the FIFA World Cup. He believes the PSG star is going to have a big impact at Inter Miami and everyone is excited to see him in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Inter Miami have confirmed the signing of Messi on a free transfer this week. He had offers from Barcelona and Al Hilal but opted to move to the United States.

Speaking to the media, the DC United manager claimed that MLS were getting the best player of all time. Rooney was full of praise for Messi and he said (via ESPN):

“It's good to see Messi here, the best player of all time. He recently won the World Cup and almost single-handedly achieved it. He’s going to have a big impact on Miami and the MLS. It's a great signing and I'm sure everyone is excited.”

Reports suggest Messi will be making his debut after the summer break in the league.

Wayne Rooney has always reserved high praise for Lionel Messi

Wayne Rooney has always praised Lionel Messi and named him the best player of all time, despite sharing the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. He believes that the Argentine controls the game better and is a better overall player than the Portuguese star.

While speaking to The Times before last year's World Cup, Rooney said:

"Everyone has different views on Messi and Ronaldo but I have said many times that I think Messi is the best. I have watched lots of videos of Diego Maradona, who was a similar player, but Messi is better. He has everything, the way he controls games, his dribbling, his assists, whereas Ronaldo is more of a goalscorer."

Rooney's side will not be coming up against Lionel Messi this season, as they have already faced them once and the second clash takes place on Friday, June 9.

