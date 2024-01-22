“I’m sure he frustrates people” - Jamie Redknapp believes Liverpool star must be considered ‘nightmare’ to play against by opponents

Jamie Redknapp has said that Liverpool star Darwin Nunez has become a nightmare to play against for opponents and a chaos factor in Jurgen Klopp's side.

On Sky Sports Premier League, Redknapp had praise for Nunez for his brace in Liverpool's 4-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth at the weekend. He said that the Uruguayan is relentless and is making Klopp's side better:

"I don't think that Darwin's ever going to be a clinical finisher. I don't think anybody (thinks that), but what he has walked to Liverpool is that maybe a chaos factor, which I like. I like players sometimes that do things differently, that run and chase in beyond ease.

"It must be a nightmare to play against. I'm sure he frustrates people, I'm sure he frustrates his manager at times, but what you know you're gonna get out of him is 100%. The crowd adore him. He's so infectious. And you know, at times, he's going to rattle one in the top corner like he did here a few years ago, and he might miss you an open goal. But you know what, I'm sure Jurgen Klopp will take that."

Darwin Nunez now has 10 goals and as many assists across competitions this season.

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez praised by Premier League legend

Alan Shearer said earlier this month that he likes the change in Darwin Nunez. He added that the Liverpool star needs to work on his finishing, as he's missing far too many chances, telling BBC Sport:

"The one thing I do like about him is he never ever shies away; that doesn't stop him getting in there, and that has got to continue.

"What also has to continue is he has to work on his finishing and his numbers have to be better because the chances that he gets. He missed far too many."

Nunez has led the attack for the Reds this season, scoring seven times in the Premier League. He has six assists and is just two goal contributions behind Mohamed Salah.