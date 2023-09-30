"I'm not sure" - Graeme Souness expresses doubts over whether Liverpool duo can actually help Reds win Premier League

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness believes his former club needs to sign a central defender in the January transfer window. The retired Scottish footballer insists that the likes of Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are too inconsistent to play alongside Virgil van Dijk.

He added that manager Jurgen Klopp cannot rely on Joel Matip to be consistently fit. Souness wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

“I still think they need another centre half, alongside Virgil van Dijk. Jurgen can’t be sure Joel Matip will be consistently fit. And I’m not sure Joe Gomez or Ibrahima Konate are consistent enough to hold that place in a team looking to win the Premier League and ultimately the Champions League."

"They had 20-year-old Jarell Quansah making his debut at Wolves.”

While Liverpool were active in the transfer window in the summer, they did not reinforce their defense. The Reds have undergone a massive revamp in the midfield, signing four players - Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch.

Matip and Van Dijk have registered four Premier League starts so far this season, with the Netherlands international being suspended for two games after a red card against Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Gomez has started five league encounters and Konate has registered three appearances this season.

Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League table after securing five wins and one draw in their first six encounters of this campaign. The Reds find themselves two points behind league leaders Manchester City.

"I always remember one guy" - Thierry Henry compares Liverpool talisman to former Chelsea star

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has likened Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah to former Chelsea star Eden Hazard. The Frenchman believes the Egyptian forward's dribbling skills are on par with the Belgian international's.

Henry said in an interview with Bleacher Report:

"A lot of people do stuff that I call nonsense. Are you going to the goal or not? When Salah takes the ball, he goes! I always remember one guy: Eden Hazard. That’s what I call dribbling."

He added:

"He didn’t showboat; he was going to goal. Eden — you could kick him, you could do whatever — he used to spin on people and go to the goal. That’s for me what a dribbler is. I think that’s a bit low for Mo Salah, but primetime, I would’ve been there too."

Salah has kick-started the 2023-24 season in stellar fashion for the Reds. The Egypt international has scored three goals and provided four assists in six league encounters for the Merseyside outfit this term.

Salah also scored in Liverpool's 3-1 win over LASK in the UEFA Europa League. Meanwhile, Hazard is currently a free agent after leaving former club Real Madrid. It remains to be seen where the Belgian forward will end up.