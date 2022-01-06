“I’m not sure he’d make a huge difference” – Luke Chadwick claims ‘massively talented’ player may not fit in at Manchester United

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. The Portuguese midfielder has long been touted as a Manchester United target. On Monday, interim manager Ralf Rangnick watched him dominate the midfield for Wolves during the Red Devils' loss.

Sky Sports report that Manchester United are looking to bring in Ruben Neves soon. However, former United midfielder Luke Chadwick does not believe the club need to sign the Portuguese midfielder. He said:

“He’s a hugely talented central midfield player… United are linked with players like him almost all the time. He’s a top talent, a Portuguese international. It was an incredible coup for Wolves to sign him when they were in the Championship. It’s taken him some time to adjust to the Premier League, but now, I think we’re seeing the best of him."

He added:

“He’s got a great range of passing, an incredible shot and nearly scored one of his trademark specials against United but for a terrific De Gea save. He’s got all the characteristics of a top midfield player for a top club, though I’m not sure he’d make a huge difference at United at the moment in terms of what they’re looking for."

Reports from The Sun suggest Wolves have placed a £35 million price tag on Neves. The Portuguese midfielder’s contract runs until 2024 and with no talk of a new deal, the player might still cost the same amount in the January window.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



• passes under pressure - 178 [1st]

• passes into final third - 108 [1st]

• progressive passes - 76 [1st]

• tackles won - 24 [1st]



Impressed in his Old Trafford audition, too… Ruben Neves among Man Utd’s holding midfielders this season:• passes under pressure - 178 [1st]• passes into final third - 108 [1st]• progressive passes - 76 [1st]• tackles won - 24 [1st]Impressed in his Old Trafford audition, too… Ruben Neves among Man Utd’s holding midfielders this season:• passes under pressure - 178 [1st]• passes into final third - 108 [1st]• progressive passes - 76 [1st]• tackles won - 24 [1st]Impressed in his Old Trafford audition, too… 🇵🇹🇵🇹 https://t.co/HMfWCbvBgg

Wolves have a better chance: Danny Mills warns Manchester United target

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League

Former Manchester City right-back Danny Mills has sounded a warning to Ruben Neves. The former star advised the Portuguese midfielder to avoid a move to Old Trafford because it will lead to no trophies. Mills feels that Ruben Neves has a better chance of winning a trophy with Wolves. He said:

“Wolves have got as much of a chance at winning the Carabao Cup or the FA Cup. Manchester United aren’t going to win the Premier League, and they’re not going to win the Champions League."

He added:

Also Read Article Continues below

“Wolves might get into the Europa League, and they’ll have a better chance of winning the Europa League than Manchester United will have at winning the Champions League.”

Edited by Ritwik Kumar