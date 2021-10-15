"I’m not sure he’d be the right man" - Jack Wilshere claims former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger would not be a good fit at Newcastle 

Jack Wilshere recently joked about how former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger should sign him at Newcastle United. However, he iterated in the same breath how the Frenchman might not be the perfect man for the job.

Arsene Wenger has been out of management since leaving the Gunners at the end of the 2017-18 season. Meanwhile, Wilshere has been without a club since the summer.

When Drive's Gordon Smart suggested that the two could finally reunite at Newcastle, here's what Wilshere had to say on the subject:

“He’d get them playing good football, he’d want to recruit some players – maybe me!”

He added:

“He’s a great manager but he’s always managed at the top of the league so I’m not sure he would be the right man.”

There has been a massive change in the Premier League, with the Saudi takeover of the Magpies finally being completed last week. Unsurprisingly, the club has been linked with some high-profile players and managers ever since the takeover.

From the looks of it, the new governing body doesn't see current manager Steve Bruce as a permanent option at the club and want a change sooner rather than later. However, Bruce is still expected to take charge of Newcastle against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Will Jack Wilshere play for Arsenal again?

The Englishman was released by Bournemouth at the end of last season and remains a free agent. However, he was invited by Mikel Arteta to train with Arsenal's U-23 side alongside academy chief Per Mertesacker.

In an interview with Goal, the youngest debutant for the Gunners revealed how a return hasn't crossed his mind. Wilshere went on to reveal how he is happy to be associated with Arsenal and to be around people he has spent a lot of time with.

Here's what he said:

"Fitness-wise I am getting there and it's great to be back training with good players and the quality is only going to be beneficial for me moving forward. I'm there [at Arsenal] until January and there's no news on any clubs, but hopefully, something will come up then."

Wilshere left Arsenal for West Ham but never found the form he hoped he would on playing more regularly.

