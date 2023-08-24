"I’m sure he’ll be looking to go out" - Club manager makes interesting comment on Kieran Tierney as he edges closer to Arsenal exit

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has skillfully evaded questions about the possibility of snagging Kieran Tierney from Arsenal this summer. The former Liverpool boss, however, didn't shy away from projecting Tierney's desire to seek out more playing time.

The 26-year-old Arsenal left-back has struggled to maintain his starting position at the Emirates Stadium since last summer. He has been overshadowed by talents like Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

When grilled about whether the Hoops might be eyeing a reunion with Tierney before the transfer deadline, Rodgers maneuvered the conversation. Instead, he subtly hinted that it wouldn't be unexpected if Tierney were eager to part ways with Arsenal.

Speaking about the left-back's situation at the Emirates Stadium, Rodgers said (via TBR Football):

“I think for himself, Kieran will want to play. He’s not a young player anymore. He’s a player who’ll want to play football, no doubt. Especially with where he was with Arsenal for the first couple of years. At times, captaining the club."

He added:

“Obviously, they’ve got a really strong squad. Mikel’s done a fantastic job there. But for Kieran himself, I’m sure he’ll be looking to go out and play.”

The complex dynamics at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta have rendered Tierney's position precarious. The Gunners, who are dealing with Jurrien Timber's serious injury, have sufficient backups in Zinchenko and Tomiyasu to fill the void.

Tierney's fit within Arteta's scheme appears to be more of a puzzle, as he started just six Premier League games last season. The prospect of retaining a player only to have him become the fourth choice seems counterproductive. Instead, a profitable exit for Tierney may be in the Gunners' best interest.

Nicolas Pepe's next destination hints at the Middle East as Arsenal entertains offers

Arsenal's forward Nicolas Pepe finds himself at the heart of transfer speculation.

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins has thrown a spotlight on the ongoing negotiations between the Gunners and this mysterious Saudi club. Talks are progressing, and a move could be on the horizon for the 26-year-old winger.

Pepe's journey within London began with a then club-record £72 million transfer from Lille in 2019. However, the story since then has been one of mixed fortunes. A loan spell at Nice last season marked a turning point, and with only one year left on his Gunners' contract, a departure seems imminent.

The north London side are keen on finding a new home for Pepe this summer, and the interest from Saudi Arabia could help. The Ivory Coast international has registered 27 goals and 21 assists in 112 games for the club.

Previously, a move to Besiktas was on the table, but Pepe turned it down. Now, the prospect of playing in the Middle East may be a new opportunity that aligns with the interests of all parties involved.