“I’m sure he’s gutted” – Kevin Campbell feels ‘it’s a shame’ Arsenal star has been ruled out of international duty with injury

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell spoke about the Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's untimed injury, ruling him out of Gareth Southgate's squad for England. Campbell, speaking exclusively to Football Insider, claims that it will be "a big blow" for the 23-year-old shot-stopper.

The Three Lions recently announced their call-ups for the March international break. Ramsdale retained his place from the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after a string of magnificent performances showcased in the Premier League. Unfortunately, Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, and Tammy Abraham were all ruled out prematurely through injuries.

“It’s a big blow for Ramsdale who has proved that he is one of the top goalkeepers in the league this season. This international break was a chance for him to get seen by Southgate so it’s a shame. I’m sure he’s gutted but these things happen for a reason though. He needs to rest, recuperate and make sure he’s fit and ready for Arsenal.” - Campbell told Football Insider‘s Dylan Childs.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



He made some time for fans as well



@AaronRamsdale98 #AFC #AVLARS Aaron Ramsdale is injured today but he wanted to still travel up with the squad.He made some time for fans as well Aaron Ramsdale is injured today but he wanted to still travel up with the squad.He made some time for fans as well ✅@AaronRamsdale98 #AFC #AVLARS https://t.co/jmwFTcp8Op

It is a bitter pill for the former Sheffield United keeper. Such a setback could hamper his chances before the approaching World Cup. As things are, it will be more difficult for Ramsdale to surpass Jordan Pickford without being able to test out his skills for the national side.

England will face Switzerland and Ivory Coast in arranged friendlies to step up their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

More on the Arsenal star's injury

The Arsenal shot-stopper sustained an oblique muscle injury during the loss to Liverpool on Matchday 27 in the Premier League. Ramsdale remained sidelined for the Gunners' last away game against Aston Villa due to a hip issue. Afterward, manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that a scan showed an injury, which meant he had to be withdrawn from the national squad.

A last-minute reshuffling saw the England boss hand a recall to West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to replace Ramsdale's vacancy. It's a rare sight to witness a player get handled a call-up from the second-tier of English football for the national squad.

Again, in a rapid turn of events, Johnstone had withdrawn himself due to illness. Southampton's Fraser Forster was the one to ultimately replace him.

Football Daily @footballdaily BREAKING



Sam Johnstone has withdrawn from the England squad, with Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster joining the England team for the first time in 7 years! BREAKINGSam Johnstone has withdrawn from the England squad, with Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster joining the England team for the first time in 7 years! 🚨 BREAKING 🚨Sam Johnstone has withdrawn from the England squad, with Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster joining the England team for the first time in 7 years! https://t.co/gTttaZr3VK

It's still unclear how long Ramsdale will remain unavailable. As of now, Arsenal have no official timeframe to mark his possible return. Speaking at the Villa win, Arteta said:

"He [Aaron Ramsdale] wasn’t confident in the last 50 or 60 minutes against Liverpool. We scanned him and he had a proper injury and a sore muscle. He wanted to be here but as soon as he realized he couldn’t play he wanted to be here to support Bernd [Leno] which shows you the kind of character he is."

Edited by Aditya Singh