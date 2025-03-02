"I’m not sure he’s trying" - Manchester United legend Roy Keane reacts after Marcus Rashford's performance for Aston Villa

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has reacted after Marcus Rashford's performance for Aston Villa. The United loanee picked up an assist in the Villans' 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the FA Cup fifth round - adding to his improved run of form since he joined the West Midlands club.

Rashford was frozen out of the Red Devils' first team, as Ruben Amorim openly questioned the player's attitude and urged improvements from him. However, the 27-year-old winger reacted by asking for a move away from Old Trafford. He got his opportunity, going on loan to Aston Villa, where he has now picked up three assists in six games.

Rashford has also created 13 chances since he joined Aston Villa - the most by any Premier League player since January. Roy Keane has now responded to the winger's performance against Cardiff, telling ITV (via Metro):

"He does [shape his run intelligently] and that’s what Marcus should be doing more of. You give good players time on the ball and you’re in trouble. We saw it in the first half and Marcus is very good at doing that. This is obviously one of Marcus’ big strengths. He has a bit of luck at the end, I’m not sure he’s trying to pick out Asensio."

He added:

"But to be fair, he needs a bit of luck, he’s put it into the right area and a quality player walking onto it, one-touch finish. No chance for the goalkeeper. Lovely, simple, effective goal."

The Manchester United legend also spoke about Marcus Rashford getting assists and creating chances, adding:

"Strangely enough, I still think Marcus has done well with the assists. But I still think he will be thinking, 'I want to score a few goals myself.'"

Before getting frozen out of the squad and leaving Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford had scored four goals and created one assist in 15 Premier League games for Manchester United.

Ian Wright agrees with Roy Keane on assessment of Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford

Ian Wright has agreed with Roy Keane's assessment of Rashford's time at Aston Villa. The Arsenal legend was also on ITV, where he analyzed the Villans' match against Cardiff.

Speaking about the 27-year-old Carrington academy graduate, he said (via Metro):

"It’s still bitty. You’re still seeing quality. He got a bit fortunate in respects of that cut-back. But in the main, he’s trying to go at people, I think he could that more. Like Roy said, I would like to see him score a couple of goals. It’s not like he’s not trying but he’s just easing himself in, he’s getting going."

Marcus Rashford notably came through the ranks at Manchester United. He has played 426 games, scoring 138 goals and creating 63 assists.

