"I’m not sure I can be happy today" - Arsenal star believes he should have scored more goals despite 6-0 win over West Ham

Arsenal claimed a brilliant 6-0 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Premier League to hand the Hammers a first home defeat since October. The Gunners' star, Bukayo Saka, scored twice in the game but felt as though he should have scored more for his side.

Mikel Arteta's side have been on a roll since the turn of the year and extended their winning run to four in the Premier League on February 11. They avenged their two defeats at the hands of West Ham this season by picking up all three points in the encounter away from home.

Bukayo Saka took his tally for the season to 13 goals across competitions with a brace in the encounter after another impressive showing. Speaking with Sky Sports after the game, the England international spoke of his disappointment at not being able to score more goals in the encounter.

He said:

“To be honest, I’m really happy to achieve that. But I’m not sure I can be happy today, I missed some chances that I feel I could have scored. But obviously, it’s a great achievement, so I’m proud of that."

Arsenal scored over four goals away from home for the first time in 13 years, as they blew the Hammers away with a dominant showing. It was a good return to the London Stadium for midfielder Declan Rice. The Englishman scored once and provided two assists in his first appearance back at the stadium since leaving last summer.

The Gunners remain in third place in the league after Liverpool and Manchester City set the tone earlier in the weekend with wins against Burnley and Everton, respectively. They have now won against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, and West Ham since the start of 2024.

Arsenal trounce West Ham to keep up with league leaders

Arsenal visited West Ham looking to give them a taste of their own medicine, as the Hammers had won at the Emirates in December. David Moyes' side managed to soldier on for all of 30 minutes before Mikel Arteta's side spectacularly picked them apart.

The Gunners are the kings of set pieces in the Premier League this season, having scored 15 goals from corners and freekicks. Hence, it was only fitting that their first three goals came from set pieces. William Saliba headed home from a corner in 32nd minute before Saka converted from the penalty spot in the 41st minute. Gabriel Magalhaes headed home from a free-kick three minutes later.

Leandro Trossard fired home his side's fourth before the break before Saka doubled his tally for the evening to make it 5-0 in the 63rd minute. Arsenal left the best for last, as Rice thumped home a curling effort from all of 25 yards to seal the win for his side two minutes later.