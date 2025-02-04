“I’m not sure I’d be able to deal with it” - Paul Scholes disagrees with ‘odd’ thing Ruben Amorim makes Manchester United stars do before games

Paul Scholes has criticized Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim's pre-match training routine. The Englishman insists that the players must have the freedom to practice with the ball instead of focussing on tactics before games.

The Red Devils have been in dismal form under Amorim this season. The Portuguese boss has struggled to turn things around at Old Trafford after replacing Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United's recent 0-2 defeat at home to Crystal Palace (February 2) has left them in 13th in the Premier League table, 14 points adrift of the top four. While the former Sporting boss has come under criticism for his team's performances, Scholes has pointed out Amorim's warmup routine for the players.

The team were spotted practicing their shape on the pitch before matches and Paul Scholes insists that they should be given the liberty to work on their touch instead.

The former Manchester United midfielder said on The Overlap (via the Daily Mail):

"When I was playing, I wanted to play with more freedom. I watch football all the time, but I don’t analyse the game as much anymore. Nowadays, with football being so tactical, I feel like the life has been sucked out of the players."

"I’ve been watching Manchester United the last few weeks, specifically how they’ve been warming up before matches, and I’ve noticed that they’re practising the team shape. The warm-up is there to enjoy, having the ball at your feet, practising your touch, but everything is focused on tactics and I’m not sure I’d be able to deal with it, if I was playing," he continued.

"Trying to work out the tactical element of football matches doesn’t fascinate me. I want to see good bits of play, defenders firing the ball into the midfield, a winger taking on their full-back, so I’m not looking at the tactics, but maybe I should be," Scholes added.

Manchester United will next face Leicester City in the FA Cup 4th Round on Friday night (February 7).

"His job is on the line" - Paul Merson sends warning to Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim regarding Marcus Rashford

Paul Merson believes Ruben Amorim could get the boot at Old Trafford if Marcus Rashford goes on to impress for Aston Villa in the second half of the season.

The England international secured a loan exit to Unai Emery's side before the January transfer window shut. Rashford's relationship with Amorim turned sour after he was exiled from the squad and the Portuguese boss questioned his work ethic.

With United enduring turbulent form under Amorim, Merson believes his job could be in jeopardy if Rashford starts racking up the numbers for Villa. The Arsenal legend said (via The Mirror):

"The manager is running out of ideas at the moment. He's struggling badly. What he's done with the Rashford situation is mind-blowing. Mind-blowing. His job is on the line at this rate. If Rashford gets ten goals in ten games - and Man United carry on the way they're playing, then the board will be asking the question: what are you doing?"

Rashford has racked up seven goals and three assists in 24 games across competitions so far this season.

