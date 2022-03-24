“I’m not sure why he isn’t in the running at all” – Ally McCoist names his preferred managerial candidate at Manchester United ahead of Pochettino and Ten Hag

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has questioned why Manchester United are not targeting former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane for the head coach role at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are searching for a new permanent manager to replace interim Ralf Rangnick this summer. According to Stretty News, Ajax's Erik ten Hag is on the verge of being confirmed as the next Old Trafford boss, having leapt ahead of Mauricio Pochettino in the race for the role recently.

However, McCoist has questioned why Zidane is not in the fray for the Old Trafford job. He told TalkSPORT (via Daily Star):

"The one name I haven't heard anything from is Zidane. Clearly, the one thing he can do and do on a regular basis is win the Champions League. He's proved that. He did it three times with Real Madrid."

McCoist continued:

"He can handle big players and big pressure and a big situation at a massive club, so I'm not sure why he isn't in the running at all. Unless he's ruled himself out?"

Zidane had huge success at Real Madrid, winning three (consecutive) UEFA Champions League and two La Liga titles, among other honours. FootMercato has reported that PSG are interested in the Frenchman, with Mauricio Pochettino's future at the Parc des Princes under intense speculation.

Zidane reportedly turned down Manchester United in November when the club had just dismissed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, per Mirror Sport. The club's reported current managerial targets are Ten Hag, Pochettino, Spain manager Luis Enrique and Sevilla boss Julien Lopetegui.

Zinedine Zidane would be an astute appointment by Manchester United

Pep Guardiola vs Zinedine Zidane in the Manchester Derby would be an exciting prospect.

Zidane's list of trophies is impressive, but his management style is heralded by many.

The way in which he coached big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema at Los Blancos was hugely influential in the success Real Madrid had under his tuteluge.

His 4-3-3 formation was hugely impactful, with Ronaldo and Gareth Bale being allowed to cut inside. Moreover, Zidane seems to have the making of a Manchester United boss.

He speaks with real confidence and passion that perhaps only Jose Mourinho has shown since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford. Zidane has had huge success and is regarded by many as one of the finest midfielders in football history.

Manchester United will be appointing a new manager in the future, but Zidane's future remains one of intrigue.

