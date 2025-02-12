"I'm sure Jude is intervening a little bit" - Pundit believes PL star will join Real Madrid to play with 'best friend' Jude Bellingham

Former player Jermaine Pennant believes Jude Bellingham will convince Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid. Pennant's comments come amid growing speculation about Alexander-Arnold's future, as his contract with the Reds runs out in the summer.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Alexander-Arnold over the last couple of months, with reports claiming that Liverpool turned down their proposal to sign the England defender in the winter transfer window.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham shares a strong bond with Alexander-Arnold as they play for the England national team. Jermaine Pennant believes Bellingham will capitalize on his friendship with Alexander-Arnold to lure him to the Spanish capital.

Pennant told Diario AS (via GOAL):

"That's how it seems. I think he'll probably go to Real Madrid to play with his best friend, Jude. I'm sure Jude is intervening a little bit. 'Agent Jude' as they say. I'm sure they've had that conversation. They are happy together; they've played great football and I think that Trent will end up at Madrid."

Former Manchester United chief scout explains why Real Madrid summer target could stay at Liverpool

As the summer transfer window approaches, ex-Manchester United chief scout Mike Brown has weighed in on Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's future.

Brown said Alexander-Arnold will not make a decision until the end of the season but tipped the defender to continue playing at Anfield if the Merseyside club can win the Premier League or Champions League this season.

Arne Slot’s side currently sit at the summit of the Premier League table and have also progressed to the knockout stages of the UCL. Despite Real Madrid’s unsuccessful attempt to sign Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window, they remain keen on acquiring his services in the summer.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the 26-year-old's future, Brown said Alexander-Arnold’s decision to stay put at Anfield could depend on Liverpool’s performance in the coming months. Mike Brown said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“He won’t decide the end of the season. It will all depend on how Liverpool do competitively between now and May. If they can win the Premier League and challenge for the Champions League, they could convince him. But I think he will make them wait. Things in football change very quickly. I hope he takes his time, weighs everything up and then makes a decision.”

