"I'm sure because they livened themselves up" – Kevin Campbell claims Arsenal duo received 'dose' from unhappy Arteta ahead of win over Leicester

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Gunners duo Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale were perhaps given a reality check by Mikel Arteta ahead of their clash against Leicester City.

The duo were at fault for Moussa Sissoko's goal against the Gunners at Vicarage Road when they were leading 3-1 earlier this month.

Although Arteta's side eventually won the game 3-2, the scoreline was too close for comfort as Watford launched a few late attacks.

There was no such complacency about Arsenal's display against Leicester this past weekend as the Gunners controlled the game well.

With the win, the north London outfit are now back in the top four and have three games in hand over Manchester United, who occupy fifth position.

Campbell claimed that Mikel Arteta perhaps gave Ramsdale and White a stern talking-to after the Watford game, something that impacted their display against Leicester.

The former Gunners forward told Football Insider:

"Arsenal were cruising at 3-1 and the final score flattered Watford in all honesty. Ben White and Ramsdale didn’t defend the [Moussa] Sissoko goal properly. They need to be tighter than that and that is why Mikel Arteta was not happy.

"Arteta knows there is tougher games coming up where they all need to be at the top of their games. We saw that against Leicester. They got a dose of the video last week, I'm sure because they livened themselves up."

Arsenal look favorites for a top four finish

Although Arsenal's games in hand are against tough opposition – Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur included – the Gunners will be confident of finishing in the top four.

Arteta's side played some good attacking football against Leicester, and their attackers have found form heading into the final stretch of the season.

Arsenal @Arsenal The Aaron Ramsdale collection

⎿ Show-stopping saves

⎿ Leicester

⎿ Part two The Aaron Ramsdale collectionShow-stopping savesLeicesterPart two 📂 The Aaron Ramsdale collection ⎿📂 Show-stopping saves ⎿📂 Leicester ⎿📂 Part two https://t.co/bjxfaQVqRH

The Gunners are yet to play Manchester United at home as well, so should they lose their games in hand, they will still have destiny in their own hands.

The north London side have a tough clash against Liverpool in the Premier League this Wednesday.

Should Arteta's side beat the title challengers, they will move four points clear of Manchester United in the league table.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar