"I’m not sure' - Mark Lawrenson predicts big scoreline for Manchester United vs Liverpool

Liverpool legend and television pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed his former club to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 7. The two giants of English football will lock horns for the third time this season and Lawrenson has tipped Jurgen Klopp's side to finally get the better of Erik ten Hag.

Liverpool have been frustrated by their arch-rivals so far this season, with the reverse Premier League fixture at Anfield finishing in a 0-0 draw in December. The Reds were by far the more dominant side in that game as they took 34 shots, with eight of them being on target, but could not find their way past Andre Onana.

Manchester United then secured a fantastic comeback 4-3 win against the Reds in the FA Cup quarter-finals last month ending the latter's hopes for a quadruple. Mark Lawrenson has claimed that Liverpool should have enough quality to finally beat Manchester United for the first time this season.

He was quoted as saying by Paddy Power:

"Manchester United’s centre-backs were starting to come back from injury but two went off in Thursday’s incredible loss to Chelsea and that definitely didn’t help. Liverpool have plenty of players on the way back. Whether they start I’m not sure but I’m going for Liverpool to win this. I just don’t trust Man United I’m afraid."

Lawrenson's prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool reclaimed the top spot in the Premier League table with a 3-1 win against Sheffield United in the midweek. On the other hand, Manchester United blew up a 3-2 advantage in added time to lose 4-3 against Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah highlights the importance of the Manchester United-Liverpool clash

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has opened up on the importance of the Reds' upcoming weekend fixture against Manchester United.

Salah reckons that the Red Devils will be desperate to stop Jurgen Klopp's side from winning the title given the rivalry between the two sides.

"This game is huge because we know how much they want to win the game, and how much they want to stop us from winning the league, so we know it's a really, really big game," he said.

Salah also insisted that he does not want to rely on Arsenal and Manchester City dropping points and wants his side to win their remaining games.

"If you drop points, then you have to rely on other teams to lose points as well. I don't want to have that. I just want us to win our games and see what happens next," the Egyptian added.

Liverpool are top of the table heading into the weekend with 70 points in 30 games. They lead Arsenal by two points and Manchester City by three points while Manchester United are sixth with just 48 points.

