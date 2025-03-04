“I’m not so sure” - Mikael Silvestre offers opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Mohamed Salah debate in Premier League as he makes clear decision 

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has weighed in on comparisons of Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo on the back of the former's stunning campaign so far. The Egyptian forward has registered 30 goals and 22 assists from 39 games across competitions this season.

However, speaking to the Khaleej Times, as cited by Rousing The Kop, Silvestre insisted that CR7 remains the benchmark for goalscoring wingers in the Premier League.

“Mo Salah is without question a Premier League great – a player who can create goals and score them on the biggest occasions and, as we have seen this season, with amazing regularity. There is a debate within the game that he is heading for maybe the best single season for an attacking player in the history of the league," said Silvestre.

He continued:

"Salah has rescued Liverpool at times this season with performances that have either rescued a point or turned a draw into a win. He is loved by the Anfield faithful and many of them are saying he is now in the very top tier of Premier League icons. I am not so sure. His numbers are, without a doubt, just brilliant, and this Liverpool team is set for a title win they truly deserve."

He concluded:

“But from my time at Manchester United, I think Cristiano Ronaldo is the Premier League great who sets the standards for the type of player Salah is – a winger who scores goals and acts as the playmaker for the team. And I am not just saying that out of loyalty!”

Salah's contract with Liverpool expires at the end of this season.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the Premier League?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo rose to fame with Manchester United after joining from Sporting in the summer of 2003. The Portuguese superstar won the league three times during his initial six-season stay, before moving to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

After conquering LaLiga with Los Blancos and Serie A with Juventus, CR7 returned to England to rejoin the Red Devils in 2021. Unfortunately, his second coming didn't live up to expectations, with the 40-year-old falling out with former manager Erik ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United for the second time in December 2022 to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. He registered 103 goals from 236 games in the league during his two stints with the Red Devils.

