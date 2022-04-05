“I’m sure Mikel Arteta will be excited to get a look at him” – Noel Whelan believes 21-year-old is finally ‘ready’ for his chance at Arsenal

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has claimed that William Saliba is 'ready' for his chance at Arsenal. The 47-year-old has insisted that Mikel Arteta 'will be excited' to have the Frenchman back in pre-season.

Saliba is currently spending his third successive loan spell away from the Emirates and has been excellent for Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille this season. His exploits in Jorge Sampaoli's side have also seen the 21-year-old earn a call-up to the French national team.

Despite signing for the Gunners back in 2019 for a massive £27 million fee from Saint-Etienne, Saliba is yet to make his debut for the club. Instead, the young defender has been loaned out to Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille.

Whelan has insisted that the French international has 'served his time away on loan' and has done well to 'learn his trade and fine-tune those skills'. The former Middlesbrough attacker has claimed that it 'is really encouraging' that the 21-year-old has pushed his way into the France squad. He told Football Insider:

“He’s served his time away on loan now, three seasons. He’s gone out to really learn his trade and fine-tune those skills and I’m sure Mikel Arteta will be excited to get a look at him in pre-season to see where he’s at. The fact that he’s pushed all the way into that France squad is really encouraging."

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn “We are really aware of what he is doing and how he is developing. He's our player and we are really happy with the decision that we made. He is getting minutes, exposure, responsibility and the growth. We are glad to see the way he is improving.” Arteta on William Saliba. “We are really aware of what he is doing and how he is developing. He's our player and we are really happy with the decision that we made. He is getting minutes, exposure, responsibility and the growth. We are glad to see the way he is improving.” Arteta on William Saliba. https://t.co/5MGhz9ywqG

Whelan has suggested that Saliba will 'be competing' for a place in the Gunners' starting XI next season. The 47-year-old has also hailed the youngster for showing 'brilliant character and attitude'. Whelan added:

“It suggests to me that he’ll be competing in that Arsenal squad next season – he’s ready for that chance. He’s shown brilliant character and attitude by not throwing his toys out of the pram. Instead, he’s knuckling down and developing his game. He’s stepped up to the mark and put the hard yards in.”

Can William Saliba break into the Arsenal backline next season?

Gabriel Magalhães and Ben White have forged a solid partnership at the heart of the Arsenal defence this season. However, the North London side lack quality competition for places in a number of positions, including at centre-back.

afcstuff @afcstuff William Saliba on Arsenal: “They are often in contact with my agent. They send me messages. They watch my matches. The coach made his choices, that’s life. I left on loan, I played matches & thanks to my performances, I became an international.” [L’Equipe] #afc William Saliba on Arsenal: “They are often in contact with my agent. They send me messages. They watch my matches. The coach made his choices, that’s life. I left on loan, I played matches & thanks to my performances, I became an international.” [L’Equipe] #afc https://t.co/HSwHNxtFNn

With Saliba back at the club next season, the Gunners will definitely be a lot stronger defensively. The Frenchman is regarded as one of the finest young central defenders in world football right now and could be a part of Arsenal's defence in the future.

