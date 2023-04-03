"I’m not sure he has the passion" - Paul Parker tells out-of-favor Manchester United man to retire due to injury struggles

Phil Jones has been advised to retire after leaving Manchester United in the summer. Paul Parker believes the defender might not have the drive and desire to play after his long injury layoff.

Manchester United are reportedly set to release Jones in the summer when his contract expires. The Englishman has played just five matches for the Red Devils this season and is unlikely to get a new deal.

Parker was talking to Bettors when he said that Jones has a tough decision to make this summer. He said:

"His contract is expiring this summer and he needs to consider whether he wants to retire or continue playing. He has been enjoying himself for a lot of years now in a club that he loves with a big salary as a bonus but now he has to move on. If a club is going to sign him, they have to work really, really hard with him."

He added that the defender's muscles might not be strong enough for him to continue playing. He continued:

"His muscles aren't that strong anymore and it requires a lot to play in the Championship. That is a seriously tough league and I don't think he has the level to be perfectly honest. But he has to remember that a new club will ask him to play games. Does he want to do that? I'm not sure about that. I'm not sure that he has the passion, drive and desire to play and throw himself into reckless tackles and risk another injury."

Parker added:

"But he has to do that if he wants to continue playing. It's not a shame to retire if you don't have the passion anymore and that's what he needs to ask himself now. He needs to be aware that all eyes will be on him. Everyone is going to look at him so he needs to be 100% sure that he is not going to let his teammates or the manager down."

Phil Jones set to end Manchester United career?

Phil Jones joined the Red Devils from Blackburn in 2011 for a reported £17 million fee. He has made 229 appearances for the Old Trafford side and has had injury issues throughout his career.

He was out for 454 days after suffering a knee injury in June 2020. Jones also had a recurring hamstring issue from November 2017 to April 2018, which saw him miss matches regularly for Manchester United.

He is unlikely to be handed a new deal at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag does not count on him.

