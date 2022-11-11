"I’m not so sure" - Pundit claims Jugen Klopp made a mistake with Liverpool youngster

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made a mistake by putting a lot of responsibility on promising midfielder Harvey Elliot this season, according to talkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist.

Jurgen Klopp has been forced to utilize Elliot frequently this season. This is due to the fitness issues that have struck the Merseysiders' main midfielders. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita have all been sidelined at various points this season.

As a result, Elliot has featured in all of the Reds' 21 games across all competitions since the campaign kicked off.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition The midfielder brought in to ease our injury crisis getting badly injured is the most Liverpool thing to ever happen to us. The midfielder brought in to ease our injury crisis getting badly injured is the most Liverpool thing to ever happen to us.

Ally McCoist believes that that is too much responsibility for the player, who isn't strong enough to handle such pressure at this point in his career. The pundit explained that it would've been a wiser option for the club to reinforce their midfield during the summer transfer window.

McCoist said on talkSPORT, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“I think Liverpool should’ve broken the bank and got that deal done earlier. I really do. How long have you and I been speaking about Liverpool’s midfield needing [reinforcements]? I know he’s not had a good time over in Paris, but they’ve actually missed [Gini] Wijnaldum as well, to be brutally honest with you."

Liverpool FC @LFC



LFC:

DCFC: HARVEY ELLIOTT WINS IT!!LFC:DCFC: HARVEY ELLIOTT WINS IT!! LFC: ❌✅❌✅✅DCFC: ✅❌❌✅❌

He added:

“You look at that side, I don’t know. I like Harvey Elliott as a player, absolutely 100%, I think he’s a good player. Is he strong enough right now to be in that Liverpool midfield, I’m not so sure."

Exploring Liverpool's midfield targets ahead of 2023

Jude Bellingham is Klopp's priority midfield target for 2023.

The Reds are expected to go all out to reinforce their options in the center of the pitch next year. As it stands, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is Jurgen Klopp's priority target to lure to Anfield, according to the Daily Mail.

The midfielder is currently in sensational form with the Bundesliga giants this season. He has recorded nine goals and two assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.

As per the Sun, Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is another option believed to be on the Reds' radar. The Belgian is enjoying an impressive spell with the Foxes this term and is already in the final year of his contract with the club.

Poll : 0 votes