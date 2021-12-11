"I'm sure we'll see improvements here" - Michael Owen states his prediction for Norwich City vs Manchester United

Former Premier League striker Michael Owen predicts a routine 2-0 win for Manchester United against bottom-of-the-table Norwich City.

Owen admitted that Norwich City have improved since the arrival of Dean Smith. However, according to him, the Canaries remain a goal-shy unit, which could hamper their chances against the Red Devils.

"Norwich had a lot of the ball against Tottenham last week but frankly, they never looked like scoring. They’ve improved under Dean Smith but are comfortably the league’s lowest scorers."

Michael Owen believes Manchester United will see many more improvements under Ralf Rangnick. The 41-year-old credited his former side for making a great start under the new manager.

"Ralf Rangnick made a perfect start to his tenure last week in what wasn’t a classic game. United already looked more organised though and I’m sure we will see more improvements here. This look like a comfortable win for United to me, 2-0."

Manchester United are in the midst of a three-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. The Red Devils secured a 1-1 draw against Chelsea before beating Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 24 points from 15 matches. Ralf Rangnick's side are three points behind West Ham United, who occupy the final Champions League spot.

Ralf Rangnick wants an improved Manchester United performance against Norwich City

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants his players to perform better against Norwich City than they did against Crystal Palace. He also acknowledged the Canaries' improvements since the appointment of Dean Smith.

The 63-year-old tactician said:

"They have improved since the change of managers. They play a little bit more direct, a little bit more vertical than they did with Daniel Farke, so it will be a challenge to play at Carrow Road but we want to improve our performance, we want to build on what we showed against Crystal Palace and hopefully get the next win tomorrow."

Manchester United had a controlled game against Crystal Palace. However, the Red Devils could only secure a 1-0 win over the Eagles thanks to a second-half strike from Fred.

Ralf Rangnick fielded a highly-rotated squad in their Champions League dead-rubber game against BSC Young Boys. Manchester United are expected to play a much stronger starting XI against Norwich City, which will include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

