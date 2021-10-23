“I’m not sure he should’ve been appointed full-time” – Former Manchester United star feels Solskjaer is under “huge pressure” now

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under intense criticism following his team's run of unfavorable results in recent weeks.

Former Red Devils attacker Lee Sharpe has admitted that he felt the job was a step too far for the Norwegian tactician. He explained:

"I think it's a tough one, I think if he doesn't pick up points he's already under pressure, the fans are already giving him grief."

"I know he has been given 100 per cent backing by the people upstairs but lose the next three league games and you're sort of midway down the table, people might start thinking things need to be done and things need to be done."

Man United News @ManUtdMEN 🗣️ Ole Gunnar Solskjær on his future: “I'm in dialogue with club all the time. There is pressure on me, of course. We have progressed over the years, third, second... I've got my values as long as club believes in me, I’ve my way of managing and I believe in myself." 💪❤️ #MUFC 🗣️ Ole Gunnar Solskjær on his future: “I'm in dialogue with club all the time. There is pressure on me, of course. We have progressed over the years, third, second... I've got my values as long as club believes in me, I’ve my way of managing and I believe in myself." 💪❤️ #MUFC https://t.co/4W6wGZeJeB

He added:

"It's a real pressure situation, but he knows that he's at the biggest club in the world, every game is a pressure situation, you're expected to win some games."

Sharpe noted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did a good job as caretaker manager. However, he doesn't think it was right to appoint him on a full-time basis.

He continued:

"Sometimes Manchester United come out firing when the odds are against them when things get tough. I always thought he was a little bit experienced anyway, although he did a great job as caretaker, I'm not too sure he should've been appointed full-time."

Manchester United invested heavily in their squad during the summer transfer window, signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Sharpe believes there will be serious pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to deliver. The former Manchester United forward said:

"When he did I said good luck to him, he needed backing, they've done that, they've bought some huge players, some class players, he's pretty much got who he wants right now."

"Now is the time to coach the team into the way he wants to play to reflect his philosophy of football and how he wants the game to play out. It's huge pressure for him now and a huge few games."

Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are up for a serious test

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have won only one of their last four Premier League games

Also Read

Manchester United have a very tough schedule ahead of them. They will take on Liverpool in their ninth Premier League game of the season tomorrow before facing Tottenham Hotspur on October 30.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will then take on Atalanta in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League next month. It remains to be seen how they'll fare in these games.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh