"I'm sure of that" - Manchester United star makes ten Hag claim amid reports of squad turning against Red Devils' boss

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has jumped to the defense of his manager, Erik ten Hag, amid reports of the squad turning against the tactician. The Scotsman is confident the Red Devils boss is capable of turning the situation around and has urged his colleagues to up their efforts on the pitch as they look forward to redemption.

At this point, it's impossible to deny that Erik ten Hag is already feeling the heat of Manchester United's slow start to the season. Following his side's 3-0 loss to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, there were reports that the Dutchman is already losing the dressing room.

All eyes will be on the tactician once again when the Red Devils lock horns with Fulham in the Premier League tomorrow (November 4). They also have an important Champions League clash with Copenhagen coming up next week on Wednesday.

Considering the situation on the ground, these fixtures are a must-win for Erik ten Hag and his men. Speaking ahead of the encounters, McTominay assured that he and his colleagues are aware of what is at stake and will need to 'fight like dogs' to win the games.

"I can assure the fans that’s probably the most important thing in the players’ heads," the midfielder told MUTV.

"We want to do it for the people who travel home and away and watch every single game and support us. Forget about all the people who don’t care about us and write stupid things in the media and try to divide us and all the other things.

"That’s not important to us at the moment. Everyone has to come together and, when the next game comes, we have to fight like dogs, that’s the way it’s got to be," he added.

McTominay went on to back ten Hag to turn Manchester United's situation around. The midfielder believes the tactician has what it takes to get the job done despite his struggles this season.

"I feel like we’ve got more than enough talent in the changing room to do that and whenever you look at the boys who are playing, but obviously something isn’t quite clicking," he continued.

"That’s up to the manager and the players to fix that and I’m 100% confident that we will. Of course, there’s more that goes into it when you’re not playing well and you’re not doing so well.

"I know the fans don’t want to hear that; they want to see results and performances, and I think they want to see the players smiling and happy.

"It’s not quite happening at the moment, but I’m 100% sure that the manager can put that into practice, and it can come off. I’m sure of that," added the Manchester United midfielder.

How poor have Erik ten Hag's Manchester United been this season?

Manchester United currently occupy the eighth position in the Premier League table right now with 15 points. So far, they've won just five of their ten games in the English top flight so far.

Erik ten Hag's men haven't started well in Europe either. They've recorded just one victory to their name in three Champions League matches so far this season and currently sit in the third spot in Group A.

Manchester United are also out of the EFL Cup following their 3-0 loss to Newcastle United. It remains to be seen if they'll be able to steady their ship as the season progresses.