“I’m not sure that’s the best thing” – MLS chief rejects Leagues Cup proposal from Tata Martino after Lionel Messi and Inter Miami triumph

Major League Soccer (MLS) commissioner Don Garber has dismissed Inter Miami manager Tata Martino's idea to tweak the Leagues Cup format after Lionel Messi led the side to glory. The MLS commissioner has stated that the tournament format should not be changed as it is unique and should not be competing with CONCACAF Champions League.

Inter Miami went on a stunning winning streak to lift their first silverware last week. Messi scored 10 times in seven matches and led the MLS side well.

Speaking to the media, Garber stated that there were no plans to make changes to the Leagues Cup format. He states that the current format is good and said (via Yahoo Sports):

"I don't think it should compete with the CONCACAF Champions League and I think once you start having home and away, it starts to look like that. I'm not sure if that's the best thing for both leagues and our confederation."

Gaber went on to congratulate Inter Miami and believed it was a historic start to the deal with Apple TV.

Lionel Messi's manager at Inter Miami Tata Martino wants change in Leagues Cup format

Lionel Messi's manager at Inter Miami, Tata Martino, has suggested that it would be fair for all clubs involved if the MLS sides had to travel to Mexico to face the Liga MX sides. He added that it would be better for the fans too, as they would be see the United States sides playing in their local stadiums.

He spoke to the media ahead of the US Open Cup semi-final against FC Cincinnati, Martino claimed that their Leagues Cup triumph was great, but he wanted to see a change. He said:

"The fair thing is to play a tournament where the US teams can be local or visitors and have to travel like the Mexican teams traveled. I think economically, it certainly makes sense to have it here in the United States, but I think it's a great opportunity for Liga MX clubs to give their fans living in the United States the opportunity to see all their teams."

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami defeated Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final via a penalty shootout.