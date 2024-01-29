"I'm sure you will hear that from him" - Reliable journalist reveals what he's heard about Mikel Arteta swapping Arsenal for Barcelona

With rumors of Mikel Arteta's departure from Arsenal for Barcelona making the rounds, football journalist Guillem Balague has tried to clear the air. He claimed that no such development is taking place behind the scenes and the Gunners fans can relax.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez announced after his side's recent 5-3 defeat to Villarreal in La Liga that he would leave the club at the end of the season.

Shortly after, rumors emerged that Mikel Arteta was one of the options being considered by the Barca management. Spanish outlet Sport claimed that the tactician had already informed his circle at Arsenal of his intention to leave in the summer.

Although the publication didn't point to any contact between the Spaniard and the Catalan giants as of yet, it mentioned that Barca president Joan Laporta was a huge fan of the Arsenal boss, technically insinuating a potential link-up between the two parties.

But now Guillem Balague has claimed that Mikel Arteta remains committed to the Gunners and hasn't relayed a desire to leave the Emirates Stadium to anyone.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the reliable journalist explained:

“Arsenal fans can relax. Mikel Arteta not only didn’t have a chat with his staff about leaving at the end of the season, he has no intention to leave either. None of that is true. The club denies there was any meeting regarding leaving the club.

“Mikel is building something special at Arsenal and has lots more to do. He has a press conference tomorrow and I am sure you will hear that from him too.”

Arteta will speak to the press ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, January 30.

How Arsenal and Barcelona have fared in recent weeks

The two clubs haven't had the best of runs recently. Before beating Crystal Palace last weekend, the Gunners went on a run of four games without a win, losing to Fulham, Liverpool and West Ham United.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have suffered three humiliating defeats in their last five games across all competitions. That includes the 4-1 loss to arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup as well as a 4-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao which condemned them to a premature exit from the Copa Del Rey. They also lost 5-3 to Villarreal in La Liga.

Up next, the Blaugrana will lock horns with Osasuna at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in La Liga on Wednesday. Arsenal, meanwhile take on Forest at City Ground in a Premier League encounter.