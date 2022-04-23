“I’m sure he won’t mind me saying” – Paul Scholes reveals Manchester United star told him about Old Trafford dressing room being a ‘disaster’ at the moment

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has revealed that Jesse Lingard has described the team's dressing room as a 'disaster'.

Speaking after United's 3-1 loss against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, Scholes said that Lingard has told him the team's recent run of results has affected the squad in the dressing room as well. He said:

"It's an absolute mess. It's a disaster of a dressing room. I had a quick chat with Jesse the other day and I'm sure he won't mind me saying he said the dressing room is just a disaster."

Following the game, Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick was asked about the midfielder's alleged comments to Scholes. He said:

"Obviously after games like today, or after Liverpool or Everton, there is massive disappointment in the locker room, for sure, this is normal. It would rather be a problem if this was different. This is for me normal but I think the whole group get on reasonable with each other, I'm not daring to say they get on well with each other. I don't see there is an issue in regard to the locker room."

The loss against Arsenal means that the Red Devils have now lost five of their last ten games across all competitions. Rangnick's side are now 6th in the Premier League tablesix points behind Arsenal in 4th, having played a game more than the Gunners. It seems highly unlikely that United will qualify for the Champions League this season.

"It's not very realistic" - Rangnick on Manchester United's top 4 hopes

Manchester United will struggle to finish in the top 4

United manager Rangnick was also asked whether his side have any hopes of qualifying for the Champions League this season. The German said:

"You look at the table, Tottenham and Arsenal, it's not very realistic to dream and talk about top four. It's a question again of pride, a question of honour, we owe that to the fans, we have two home games against Chelsea and Brentford. The defeat to Atletico destroyed a lot of hopes and also the emotions of some of the players which I can understand. That very moment caused a negative reaction in the group and the draw against Leicester and defeat at Everton also had some effect."

