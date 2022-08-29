“I’m sure you’ll dominate”, “It’s the correct move for him” – Manchester United fans react as Fabrizio Romano provides update on Red Devils’ player

Manchester United fans online have reacted to the latest transfer news provided by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano involving youngster Hannibal Mejbri.

According to the transfer expert, Mejbri is set to join Championship outfit Birmingham City on a season-long loan deal. Romano has also not mentioned anything about an option to make the move permanent in the future.

However, he has stated that the Tunisian midfielder will sign a new contract with Manchester United before his loan move.

Fabrizio Romano's tweet regarding the same can be viewed below:

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Hannibal will join Birmingham City until June 2023 - first call, Hannibal Mejbri, prepared to leave Man United on loan now approved by Erik ten Hag. He’s gonna sign a new contract with Man Utd before loan move.Hannibal will join Birmingham City until June 2023 - first call, @RichFay Hannibal Mejbri, prepared to leave Man United on loan now approved by Erik ten Hag. He’s gonna sign a new contract with Man Utd before loan move. 🚨🔴 #MUFCHannibal will join Birmingham City until June 2023 - first call, @RichFay. https://t.co/MxfByODhvV

Mejbri, 19, is definitely a player for the future. He has played just three senior matches for the club so far but has already represented Tunisia 16 times.

Despite his talent, it would have been difficult for Mejbri to find game time this season. The Tunisia international is primarily an attacking midfielder.

Manchester United, however, have two great options playing in that exact role in the form of Bruno Fernandes and new-signing Christian Eriksen.

Mejbri is also capable of playing on the flanks but those positions are currently occupied by the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga.

United fans on Twitter therefore believe that it is right for Mejbri to move down to the Championship for his development. Some fans also stated that the rough nature of England's second tier will mold the midfielder for the future.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Darragh Cashman @dcash_golf @FabrizioRomano @RichFay It’s the correct move for him, keeping him in England will allow him to adapt to a more physical game compared to loaning him elsewhere in Europe @FabrizioRomano @RichFay It’s the correct move for him, keeping him in England will allow him to adapt to a more physical game compared to loaning him elsewhere in Europe

Â.K.Á.P.Ö_____❤️🌍💯💭 @akapofemi @FabrizioRomano Hannibal hope you get it right there soon @RichFay Good luckHannibalhope you get it right there soon @FabrizioRomano @RichFay Good luck 🍀 Hannibal ✅ hope you get it right there soon 🔜

It is worth mentioning that Mejbri has already made three appearances for the Manchester United first-team.

The Tunisian midfielder made it debut for the Red Devils on the final day of the 2020-21 season. He replaced Juan Mata for the final eight minutes of the game.

Mejbri made two appearances in the Premier League last season as well. United, however, suffered defeats on both of those occasions, losing to Liverpool and then Crystal Palace. It is worth pointing out that Mejbri picked up a yellow card in both of those games.

Manchester United play Leicester City in the Premier League next

The Red Devils will want to make it three wins in a row when they take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday, September 1. Erik ten Hag's will come into the game after securing wins against Liverpool and Southampton in their previous two outings.

Manchester United have finally picked up some form in the league after losing their opening two games of the new season. They are currently eighth in the standings on six points.

