"I'm not surprised" – Alexandre Lacazette delivers verdict on Arsenal's Premier League title race

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette recently claimed that he is not surprised by his former club Arsenal's Premier League title credentials.

The Gunners maintained their eight-point lead over Manchester City with a 4-1 win against Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, April 1. Mikel Arteta's side are currently on 72 points from 29 matches, while the reigning champions still have a game in hand.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Lacazette was asked about Arsenal's Premier League title hopes this campaign. He responded:

"Arsenal? I'm not surprised. I worked with the coach so I know how well he works. I'm not at all surprised by the club's success, and I'm really happy for my former teammates there."

Lacazette, 31, left the Gunners on a free transfer to join his boyhood club Lyon last summer. Although the Frenchman never challenged for the Premier League crown, he established himself as a fan favorite with 107 goals and assists during his stint for the north London outfit.

Following Lacazette's exit, Arteta bolstered his attack by signing Gabriel Jesus in a £45 million deal from Manchester City ahead of the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has been influential in their title push, registering seven goals and six assists in 15 Premier League starts so far.

Arsenal are next scheduled to lock horns with struggling Liverpool in their Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday, April 9.

Arsenal star confident of ending bad record at Anfield against Liverpool next weekend

Speaking to Daily Express, Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka claimed that his team are confident of beating Liverpool next Sunday and strengthening their place at the top of the points table.

"It does not matter how their season is going – they are always a dangerous team and, at Anfield, a very difficult team to play. But we have confidence to win. This is what we will try to do. That's why we are going there... to see if we can bring three points back," he said.

Sharing his thoughts on chasers Manchester City, Xhaka continued:

"If I am honest, we are looking at ourselves. We have everything in our hands – nine games to go now. Let's say five points over Manchester City – or eight now we have played one game more. It is most important what happens in the team, not what anybody else does. It was not always easy or open for us."

The Gunners are set to travel to City for a crucial Premier League clash on April 26.

