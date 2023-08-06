"I'm not surprised" – Former Arsenal star explains why Mikel Arteta wants David Raya to compete with Aaron Ramsdale

Former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs has explained why Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is hoping to snap up Brentford shot-stopper David Raya to compete with his number one Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners are currently in the process of bolstering their squad on all fronts, with three arrivals announced so far this summer. They have spent around £210 million to snap up Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber from Chelsea, West Ham United and Ajax, respectively.

Now, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are likely to add Raya to their squad as their fourth summer arrival. They are in advanced talks with Brentford and are expected to finalize a permanent transfer for the Spaniard in the next two-three days.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Gibbs claimed that he is not startled by Mikel Arteta's wish to rope in Raya ahead of the next season. He elaborated:

"I'm not surprised by Arsenal moving in for David Raya. They are going to be competing on all fronts next season. You need two proper goalkeepers, it's as simple as that."

Asserting that Raya's signing would help Ramsdale, Gibbs continued:

"I think he brings something a little different to Aaron. It will force Aaron to continue to improve certain areas that he knows he can work on. There might be some games that he can play in, maybe Champions League games."

Lauding the Brentford goalkeeper's sweeping ability, Gibbs concluded:

"When you are in European football, it's really good to have a goalkeeper who is really good with his feet. Not saying Aaron isn't it. But I think that's one of David's specialities. I think having those two goalkeepers would please Mikel a lot."

Raya, 27, is in the final 11 months of his current contract and is said to be unwilling to renew his deal at the Gtech Community Stadium. He has registered 54 shutouts in 161 overall matches for the Bees so far.

Arsenal close to offloading backup keeper

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are likely to offload Matt Turner in the near future, with a potential deal for David Raya just on the horizon. They are locked in advanced negotiations with Nottingham Forest over a potential transfer for the 32-cap USA international.

Turner, who arrived from New England Revolution for £6 million last summer, could prove to be a good signing for Steve Cooper's side. He would demote the likes of Ethan Horvath and Wayne Hennessey to squad options for the upcoming 2023-24 Premier League season.

A right-footed vocal shot-stopper, the 29-year-old has registered four shutouts and conceded as many goals in seven overall matches for Arsenal so far. However, he is yet to make his Premier League debut.