"I’m not surprised" - Real Madrid star insists he expected 'incredible' Jude Bellingham to shine with the La Liga giants

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni isn't surprised by the impact Jude Bellingham has made since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu this past summer.

Los Blancos spent €103 million to sign Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, beating the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City to his signature, per The Daily Mail. The English superstar was one of the most in-demand young talents in Europe.

However, the 20-year-old has made a blistering start to his Real Madrid career, bagging 11 goals and three assists in just 12 games across competitions. He's followed in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo as the only two players to score four goals in their first four outings for the La Liga giants.

Tchouameni has given a glowing assessment of his Madrid teammate. He insisted that he'd expected Bellingham to be a massive success (via MadridXtra):

"Am I surprised by Bellingham? I’m not surprised because I watch a lot of football. I knew he was an incredible player and I thanked the president for signing him."

The French star appears to have watched Jude Bellingham during his Dortmund days. It was at Signal Iduna Park where the 2023 Golden Boy nominee enjoyed a meteoric rise.

Bellingham bagged 24 goals and 25 assists in 132 games across competitions for the Bundesliga giants. That includes 14 goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions last season, and he was named the Bundesliga Player of the Year.

Barcelona wonderkid Gavi heaps praise on Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham

Gavi is a fan of the Madrid duo.

Both of the Real Madrid stars have come in for praise from Barcelona's rising star Gavi. The Spaniard will clash with Los Blancos today (October 28) in the first El Clasico of the season.

Gavi expressed his admiration for Jude Bellingham and how he's 'shown his level' at the Bernabeu. He said (via OneFootball):

"He is showing his level at Madrid, but of course, he has many other very complete players and you don’t have to look at one, but at his whole team.”

The 19-year-old is also an admirer of Tchouameni who he feels is a 'top player':

"I like Tchouameni a lot as a player. I think he’s a top player and I like him a lot as a player."

Jude Bellingham's groundbreaking start to life at Real Madrid has somewhat overshadowed Tchouameni's brilliance. He's become an undisputed starter this season, making 13 appearances across competitions, and scoring one goal.

The France international's power and fine passing range are a valuable asset for Los Blancos. Madrid's midfield is stacked with talent, with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, and Eduardo Camavinga as other options for Carlo Ancelotti.