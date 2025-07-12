"I'm at the same table as them" - Viktor Gyokeres claims he's on same level as Erling Haaland and 2 legendary strikers amid Arsenal interest

Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres has claimed that he is presently at the same level as the likes of Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, and Harry Kane in his career. The Sweden international is in the middle of a transfer feud between his club Sporting and the Gunners, where he hopes to move to this summer.

Gyokeres held a chat with L'Equipe where he was asked where he would rank himself among the great strikers of this generation. The 27-year-old replied that he believes he sits at the same table as them but believes he has more to show in his career going forward.

"I'm definitely one of them. It's hard to classify me, but yes, I'm at the same table as them now. They are extraordinary players, at the top level for many years, who have proven much more than I have.

"For my part, I have to show that I am capable of maintaining these performances season after season. What I managed to do at Sporting, I am convinced I can achieve anywhere. You haven't seen the best Gyökeres yet."

Viktor Gyokeres put up astonishing numbers in his two seasons in Portugal with Sporting, scoring 97 goals in only 102 appearances for the club. He led them to successive league titles and only finished behind Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe in the race for the 2024-25 European Golden Shoe.

Arsenal are trying to seal a deal for the former Coventry City man, who has refused to return to Lisbon for the start of pre-season. The Gunners have secured an agreement with the striker on personal terms and are looking to finalize an agreement on his transfer fee, as well.

Arsenal complete transfer of son of Chelsea Champions League hero

Arsenal have completed the signing of 17-year-old left-back Marcell Washington after the youngster spent last season on trial. The teenager leaves fellow London side Chelsea to sign professional terms with the Gunners, and has been handed the number 55 shirt.

Washington was on the books of Chelsea's youth side, with his father Ryan Bertrand having also spent time with the Blues. Like his son, Bertrand starred at left-back for Chelsea, helping them win the UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 2012.

Marcell Washington becomes the second player to swap the blue shirt in West London for Arsenal's red this summer after Kepa Arrizabalaga. Noni Madueke is also set to join Mikel Arteta's side in a £52 million deal, having agreed to a five-year contract.

