"I’m talking about that Luis Diaz kind of energy" - Ian Wright says Arsenal needs to sign players similar to Liverpool forward in the summer

Adit Jaganathan
Modified May 27, 2022 05:58 PM IST
Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has urged the club to sign players like Liverpool forward Luis Diaz in the summer.

Speaking to the Wrighty's House podcast, the Englishman discussed what he thinks Arsenal should do in the transfer window this summer, citing the Liverpool forward as the type of player the Gunners should target. He said:

"Arsenal I think we need key signings, I don’t think we can spend money and hope, I don’t think we can do that now. We need to find a goer, I’m not saying Luis Diaz, but I’m talking about that Luis Diaz kind of energy. He has to come in and hit the ground running, the recruitment has been good, but they need some experience and players who are just ready to go."
New episode on @ringer FC!@IanWright0 is joined by @Ankaman616 and @MayowaQuadri_:- Lyon's @UWCL win!- Leeds, Burnley and more from the PL final day- Flowers for Brighton and Brentford! spoti.fi/3wGxgBM https://t.co/srn2Rzm40c

Diaz has been a revelation for Liverpool since joining the club from Porto in January. The Colombian scored four goals and provided three assists in 13 league games for the Reds, while revitalising their attack.

"Do what we have to do" - Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's summer transfer window

Arteta has a huge summer ahead of him
Speaking ahead of the last game of the season against Everton, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked about how the club will strengthen in the summer. He said:

"We are going to have certain resources, not unlimited resources, some resources. And with our resources we have to play and do what we have to do in the best possible way. We don't know what the rest are going to have in terms of resources, which I'm assuming is going to be challenging because now it's not a top three or top four league. Now it is a top eight or 10 teams that are involved. That's why we have to find a way to do again what we did last summer."

When asked how much he will have to spend this summer, the Spaniard said:

Also Read Article Continues below
"It’s not only about that amount. If you see the wage [bill] that we have and we had, it’s night and day. So it’s not only about spending, it’s about what you have sold. We had 28 players and we ended up with 19 in the squad, so it’s about the total expenditure. Because if not that figure is irrelevant. Because what is the total annual cost of the squad you are building?"
Arteta: "I think it's very clear and obvious. We are not where we should be. But we have to get there somehow. It needs a certain amount of time and [transfer] windows. That takes time." https://t.co/HNcEo2ktIH

