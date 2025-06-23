“I’m team CR7” - Palmeiras defender says he will do Cristiano Ronaldo celebration if he scores against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

Palmeiras defender Murilo has revealed that he will do the signature Cristiano Ronaldo 'suii' celebration if he scores against Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami. The Brazilian has admitted that he is a fan of the Portuguese superstar over the Argentine.

Speaking to the media via UOL, Murilo said that he follows Ronaldo’s routine and added that he tries to mirror the Al Nassr forward. He went on to state that he will copy the celebration if he scores against Inter Miami on Monday and said:

"I'm 'team CR7'. I think he's very complete. His 'marra' is also good and positive. I think his differential is discipline. I mirror myself a lot in this, in his discipline, in his whole routine. So, without a doubt, this is his differential, I like him a lot. Yes, I'm going to do [the celebration]."

The defender has said that he will not be among the players fighting for Messi's shirt after the match at the FIFA Club World Cup. He just wants to mark the Inter Miami superstar and said via The Athletic:

"I'm not going to get involved in that. There are already a lot of people who are going to be asking for it. It's all good. I'm just focused on marking him."

Javier Mascherano sent a strong message to Palmeiras and other sides at the tournament after their win over FC Porto. The Inter Miami boss claimed that his side were ready to compete against any team in the world and said via GOAL:

"First of all, I want to congratulate the players for the game they played. Beyond the result, it was a source of pride to watch them play with courage, both with and without the ball. Today we've shown that we can compete against any team in the world."

Lionel Messi scored from a free kick to help the MLS side get a historic win over FC Porto last week. They became the first MLS side ever to beat a European club in a competitive match.

Lionel Messi chasing Cristiano Ronaldo's record in Palmeiras clash

Lionel Messi is one goal away from matching Cristiano Ronaldo's record for most goals at the FIFA Club World Cup. The Portuguese superstar has scored five times in the tournament (in the old format), and the Inter Miami captain is just one goal away from matching it.

The Argentine scored in the win over FC Porto last week to take a step closer to the record. He currently shares second place with Real Madrid legends Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

Lionel Messi's teammate, Luis Suarez, is level with Cristiano Ronaldo for the record. He too will have the chance to become the top scorer at the tournament with a goal against the Brazilian side.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More