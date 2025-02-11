"I’m telling you, it’s been so bad” - Paul Scholes tells Manchester United they are at risk of relegation if they don’t sign 5 players this summer

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has warned the club that they will be at risk of relegation from the Premier League if they don't make good signings in the 2025 summer transfer window. Scholes made his thoughts clear while on The Overlap Fan Debate (via the Daily Mail).

The iconic midfielder won 11 Premier League titles, three FA Cups, two UEFA Champions League trophies and a FIFA Club World Cup, among other honours, with Manchester United. Now, he has gone on to say that the Red Devils do not have a 'spine' or a core group of players, and that this needs to be corrected in the summer.

"There are a few things that are concerning. There's a lot of stuff he (Ruben Amorim) needs to do, we all know that, especially in transfer windows, but I don't see a core of players. When you look at teams, you look right down the spine of a team. Liverpool: great goalkeeper, great centre half, forwards, midfielders, whatever. I don't think United have any of that in any position," said Scholes.

"Alright, I'll go for one centre midfielder and one centre forward, but with a bit of stature, a bit of quality, and really create a spine. When you've got that spine right, then you can add bits to it. That spine, that core, is so important. If they don't get that right this summer, this might sound ridiculous, but the form since this manager is in, they could be looking at relegation. I'm telling you, it's been so bad," he added.

"Manchester United don't know what to do with Kobbie Mainoo" - Paul Scholes

Scholes also commented on young central midfielder Kobbie Mainoo's situation at Manchester United. In their 0-2 loss to Crystal Palace at home on February 2 in the Premier League, head coach Ruben Amorim played Mainoo as the false nine.

That trick did not work out for the Red Devils, and the 19-year-old was eventually hooked off in the 70th minute of the game. A brace from in-form Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta sealed the deal for the visitors in that game.

Manchester United won their next game, an FA Cup fixture with Leicester City, via a 2-1 scoreline. Mainoo has made 25 appearances for the club this season, almost all of them in the centre of the park. He has one goal and one assist to his name across all competitions.

"I think Mainoo is lost. I've talked about Declan Rice being lost before - I think Mainoo is lost as well. They don't know what to do with him. I don't think he knows where to play on a football pitch because he's been played in one of the No 10 positions, he has been played in the two in the midfield, which I can see probably doesn't suit him because I don't think he's the greatest athlete. He's a great footballer. I think the No 10 does suit, (but) the false nine, never in a million years," said Scholes.

The Red Devils are placed 13th in the Premier League, and will next be in action against Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Sunday, February 16. Amorim, who has led Manchester United to four wins in their last five matches, will hope to sustain the momentum going into the business end of the season.

