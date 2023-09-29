“I’m tempted to say they can pull it off” – Berbatov offers interesting prediction ahead of Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov reckons Arsenal could have a tough outing against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (September 30) at the Vitality Stadium.

The two teams have had contrasting starts to their 2023-24 campaigns. Mikel Arteta's side are fifth in the league, four points off leaders Manchester City, while Bournemouth, with three points, are 17th and two points above the relegation zone.

The Gunners are unbeaten in nine games across competitions, winning four of their six league games. Meanwhile, Bournemouth are winless in six league games this season, winning three.

In their last league outing, The Cherries lost 3-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion but drew goalless against Chelsea in their previous home game. Meanwhile, the Gunners are coming off a 2-2 home draw with Tottenham Hotspur and won their last away league game, 1-0 at Everton.

Nevertheless, Berbatov reckons the Gunners, who could be without new signing Declan Rice, will need to stay focussed to avoid a surprise at the Vitality. He wrote for the METRO:

"Bournemouth are winless so far this season, but I’m tempted to say they can pull it off against Arsenal, I think they will give them a tough game at least. Declan Rice may not be there, but Arsenal can still win. If they want to challenge City, they must stay focused. Prediction 1-2."

Arsenal are coming into the game off a 1-0 win at Brentford in their midweek EFL Cup opener.

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after Brentford win

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal continued their fine start to the season by winning by a solitary goal at Brentford in their EFL Cup opener on Wednesday. Reiss Nelson scored the only goal of the game in the eighth minute, while the returning Aaron Ramsdale shone with a clean sheet.

Ramsdale recently lost his first-team place to on-loan signing David Raya, who started the 1-0 league win at Everton and the 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Manager Mikel Arteta acknowledged Ramsdale's contribution in the Brentford win. It was Ramsdale's second clean sheet in six games across competitions this season. Arteta said (as per the BBC):

"For sure, he's been exceptional around the place - and especially with the situation. We love him, for sure. We know his character and what he brings to the team and we are happy to have him. Every player is very important. Today he had the opportunity to play, and he had a really good game."

It remains to be seen if Ramsdale did enough to start at Bournemouth in the league at the weekend. The Englishman's last league outing was the 3-1 home win over Manchester United earlier this month.