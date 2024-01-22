“I’m thankful for him” - Jadon Sancho speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo influence for the first time since leaving Manchester United for Dortmund

Jadon Sancho has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo and called the Al Nassr forward a great professional. He added that the forward set the standards for training and that it was a dream come true to work with him.

Speaking to Borussia Dortmund's YouTube channel, Sancho stated that he was in awe of Ronaldo while they played together for Manchester United. He thanked the Portuguese star for teaching him in training and said:

"A great professional. He's obviously one of my role models growing up. I just love his mentality and I think for every young player who was there at the time he was there, definitely learned that to be at the top, you have to train like you're playing every day."

Sancho added:

"Even in the gym, even the recoveries. Sleep is important. Seeing him and playing with him, it was a dream come true because watching YouTube clips of him it's definitely inspirational. I'm thankful for him and everything he's taught me."

Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo played 37 matches together at Manchester United. They combined for just one goal and it was the Englishman who assisted the Portuguese in the 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the 2021-22 season.

Jadon Sancho has always called Cristiano Ronaldo his idol

After joining the Red Devils in July 2021, Jadon Sancho spoke to Manchester United's website and claimed that he modeled his game on Cristiano Ronaldo. The BVB loanee stated that he has followed the forward since his time at Sporting Lisbon and said:

"I feel like I've got different attributes to all the other players, but obviously Cristiano Ronaldo and what he's done in his career is a fantastic thing. Where he started at Sporting Lisbon and then he came to Manchester so it's always good to see that all these iconic players have come through an iconic club."

Sancho added that Ronaldinho and Wayne Rooney were also his inspirations:

"Ronaldinho and obviously Wayne Rooney for England – those two are very iconic and great role models."

Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo were reportedly exiled by manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. While the Englishman was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund earlier this month, the Portuguese star's contract was terminated by mutual agreement in November 2022.