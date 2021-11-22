“I’m thrilled” – Barcelona starlet Pedri reacts to winning 2021 Golden Boy award

Barcelona's upcoming midfield talent Pedri is delighted to win the 2021 Golden Boy award.

The 18-year-old took to Twitter to express his gratitude for all the votes he received which helped him win the Golden Boy award. Pedri shared a video in the tweet, which he captioned as:

"It's the bomb !! I am very happy and proud of the award. Thank you for the votes and for the love received. I'm thrilled - GOLDEN BOY 2021 !!! Thanks a lot !"

Pedri González @Pedri

Es la bomba!! Estoy muy feliz y orgulloso por el premio. Gracias por los votos y por el cariño recibido.



I’m thrilled - GOLDEN BOY 2021!!! Thanks a lot!! 🤩 Ganador del #GoldenBoy2021 ⭐️Es la bomba!! Estoy muy feliz y orgulloso por el premio. Gracias por los votos y por el cariño recibido.I’m thrilled - GOLDEN BOY 2021!!! Thanks a lot!! 🤩 @tuttosport Ganador del #GoldenBoy2021 ⭐️Es la bomba!! Estoy muy feliz y orgulloso por el premio. Gracias por los votos y por el cariño recibido. I’m thrilled - GOLDEN BOY 2021!!! Thanks a lot!! 🤩 @tuttosport https://t.co/4pU8Svmroj

Pedri became only the second Barcelona player ever to win the Golden Boy award. The only other Blaugrana star to get it was none other than Lionel Messi, who won it back in 2005.

Pedri has now joined an illustrious group of players to have won the Golden Boy award in their careers. Other superstar players to have won the award include the likes of Wayne Rooney, Sergio Aguero, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Pedri faced tough competition from other highly talented youngsters. The Spanish international finished ahead of Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and fellow Barcelona prodigy Gavi.

Pedri had an outstanding 2020-21 season for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team. Despite his young age, he quickly established himself as one of the key members of Barcelona's first-team. The 18-year-old midfielder made 52 appearances across all competitions, scoring four times.

His consistent performances with Barcelona earned him a call-up to Spain's squad for Euro 2020 where he won the Young Player of the Tournament award. Pedri was also a part of Spain's Olympic team which won the silver medal.

Pedri has missed a lot of football for Barcelona this season

Pedri, meanwhile, has failed to carry his rich form into the new season after missing the majority of games through injury.

He has made just four appearances for Barcelona this season and has not played for the club since the 29th of September. The teenager has made two appearances in the league and two in the Champions League before suffering a muscular injury. Pedri is yet to make a goal contribution for Barcelona this season.

He is not expected to return from injury anytime soon. According to MARCA, the Spanish international has suffered another injury relapse and will be out for another month.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live ❗Pedri has relapsed from his injury and could be out for one more month.



― TV3 ❗Pedri has relapsed from his injury and could be out for one more month.― TV3 https://t.co/MKHm5BDdt5

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee