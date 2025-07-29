"I’m told he’s got his heart set on a move to Liverpool" - Former scout claims PL defender is keen on move to Reds

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has claimed that Marc Guehi is keen on joining Liverpool. He reveals that there is interest from Tottenham Hotspur, but the Crystal Palace star is set on a move to Anfield.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said that Tottenham have been trying to sign Guehi since January and had a bid rejected by Crystal Palace. The former Chelsea defender is keen on joining a top side. He believes that Liverpool are the ideal side as he wants to battle for the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League trophy.

He said:

“Tottenham have been looking at Marc Guehi again. They want to sign a centre-back and he’s been on their list since they had that bid rejected in January, because Palace might be willing to let him go. I think it’s going to be a difficult one to get done though, because Liverpool are the favourites."

“He wants to go to a top-level side where he’s got a chance to win things like the Premier League and Champions League on a consistent basis. So I’m told he’s got his heart set on a move to Liverpool, where he could go and do that. They’re definitely interested in him and I expect they’ll make another offer at some stage. If that doesn’t happen, though, I wouldn’t be overly shocked to see him stay at Palace for another season and wait to go to Liverpool on a free transfer."

“Even if Tottenham do come in for him, I expect he would prefer to wait it out and see what else comes. There’s always a bit of uncertainty about Tottenham, for me, and I think he wants to go somewhere he’s going to be stitched-on and he knows what he’s going to get. L'pool are the one he wants, so I think Tottenham will have to look elsewhere.”

The Reds have been linked with a move for Marc Guehi, but have yet to make a move. They are looking for a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who signed a deal earlier this year.

Liverpool have had a busy summer window so far

Liverpool have bolstered Arne Slot's Premier League title-winning squad this summer. They have spent over €300 million on outfielders, while also signing Ármin Pécsi and Freddie Woodman. They also had a deal in place for Giorgi Mamardashvili to join from Valencia since last summer.

They broke the Premier League transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported €136 million, including add-ons. They also got his teammate Jeremie Frimpong as the replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. They also got Milos Kerkez as the long-term replacement for Andy Robertson on the left side of the defense.

The Reds went on to spend €91 million to sign Hugo Ekitike to bolster the attack, after the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. They remain in talks with Newcastle United to sign Alexander Isak, and are willing to break the Premier League record again.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More