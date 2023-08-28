“I’m top G but still respect David Beckham” – When Andrew Tate explained why he has ‘absolute respect’ for Manchester United legend 

Internet celebrity and former kickboxer, Andrew Tate once heaped praise on former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham. He called the Englishman a "Top G" for waiting 12 hours to see the Queen after her demise and not using his fame to cut the queue.

During his famous podcast, Tate Speech, Andrew labeled former Manchester United star David Beckham "G of the week".

His brother, Tristan Tate questioned his choice stating that he has been barely involved in football. However, Andrew Tate supported his statement with a different reason. He said that Beckman deserves the title because he stood in the queue for 12 hours to get a glance at the Queen after she died last year.

"G of the week is David Beckham. He's G of the week because he went and waited 12 hours to see the Queen lying in waited and he didn't even use his fame to cut the queue. He just sat 12 hours waiting like everybody else to go see the Queen," Andrew Tate said.

Tristan Tate pointed out that the 48-year-old has also been the captain of the English football team. Andrew Tate added that the former Manchester United star is a better man than him.

"I have absolute respect for him. I'm not gonna lie, I'm a top G but still, respect David Beckham because he's a better man than me," Tate concluded.

The Inter Miami co-owner is currently enjoying his time on the coast of Island Lopud in Croatia with his wife, Victoria, and children, Cruz and Harper Beckham.

Manchester United legend David Beckham replies to the match-fixing accusations after Inter Miami's Leagues Cup triumph

Lionel Messi-captained Inter Miami defeated Nashville on penalties (10-9) in the final of the Leagues Cup on August 20. After an inspirational unbeaten campaign, the Herons silenced all the critics who doubted their potential after the arrival of Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

However, the triumph has also flamed some match-fixing accusations against the club. Addressing the allegations, Manchester United legend, David Beckham said that it's one of the biggest compliments that a team can receive (via Daily Mail):

“It’s the biggest compliment anyone can give these players because it is like a movie. You watch these players play and it’s emotional because everything about their play is beautiful."

"Everything about their mannerisms is beautiful and everything about them as individuals, off the pitch, is beautiful.”

Inter Miami are currently 14th spot in the Eastern Conference on Major League Soccer with only six wins in 23 matches. They defeated NY Red Bulls 2-0 on Sunday (August 27) in their last match.

They will next face Nashville at home on August 30.