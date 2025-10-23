"I’m truly glad to keep going here" - Lionel Messi breaks silence as he signs new contract extension with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has made his first comment after signing a contract extension with the MLS club. He has penned a 3-year deal, keeping him at the Herons until 2028.

Speaking on the club website, Messi expressed his happiness at staying at the club and his excitement about playing at the Miami Freedom Park. He commented more on the new stadium than his contract extension and said:

"It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality - playing in this stadium, at Miami Freedom Park. Since I arrived in Miami, I've been very happy, so I'm truly glad to keep going here."

"We're all really excited about the moment when we can finally play at Miami Freedom Park. We can't wait for it to be finished - to experience it from the inside, in our new home, and for the fans to enjoy it as well. It's going to be something very special to play at home in such a spectacular stadium."

Miami Freedom Park opens in early 2026, and Inter Miami are expected to host their first match in the spring. The construction began in August 2023, less than a month after Lionel Messi joined the club.

Inter Miami co-owner comments on Lionel Messi's new deal

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham was delighted to see Lionel Messi extend his deal at the club. He claimed that the commitment to the club will inspire the young talents in the city and told the club website:

“Our vision was to bring the best players to Inter Miami and to this city, and that’s exactly what we have done. We brought the best player to have ever played the game to our city. That shows our commitment to Miami, but it also shows Leo’s commitment to the city, to the Club, and to the game. He’s still as committed as he’s ever been and he still wants to win. As owners, to have a player that loves the game as much as he does, and who has done as much for the game in this country and to inspire the next generation of young talent as he has, we feel very lucky.”

Lionel Messi has won the Leagues Cup and MLS Supporters' Shield at Inter Miami. He was linked with a move back to Barcelona or a move to a Saudi Pro League side this summer, but has opted to stay.

