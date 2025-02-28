“I’m upset that we let him go” - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names ‘important’ ex-Manchester United star who should haver never been sold

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named Scott McTominay as the "important" player who should not have been sold. McTominay began his career at Old Trafford, growing up in the academy and breaking into the first team in 2017. With the Red Devils in need of funds, they sold the Scottish midfielder to Napoli in 2024 for around £26 million.

The 28-year-old spent seven years at the club, making 255 appearances, where he scored 29 goals and provided eight assists. Notably, 10 of those goals came in the 2023-24 season - his final year with the Red Devils, as he was handed a midfield role that saw him get into the final third more often.

However, he was sold off to Napoli for pure profit last summer. Speaking about McTominay, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to The Athletic (via Daily Mail):

"Scotty [McTominay] is doing well at Napoli. I’m upset that we let him go because he was important last season when he kept popping up with goals. His heart and his knowledge of the culture were important."

McTominay has enjoyed his goalscoring run of form from the midfield in Italy. This season, he has scored six goals and created four assists in 23 Serie A games, driving the Italian giants to second place on the league table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up about his time at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up about his time at Manchester United. The former player returned as manager in December 2018. He led the Red Devils to 91 wins in 168 games at the helm, but was unceremoniously sacked in November 2021.

Solskjaer said (via Daily Mail):

"I just remember a great time at United apart from the last six weeks. Great people — and the culture is in the people. Going back to United was like going back to my family, like I’d never been away.

"But Besiktas also feels like a family club, with respect for each other. There are members of staff who’ve been here for 10, 20, 30 years," he added.

The Norwegian legend now manages the Turkish giants, leading them to six wins in eight games since he joined them in January 2025. Manchester United, on the other hand, are being led by Ruben Amorim, who has struggled, winning just 10 games out of 23.

