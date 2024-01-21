“I’m wasting my time answering” - Lille’s Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca responds to Cristiano Ronaldo calling Saudi league superior to Ligue 1

Lille manager Paulo Fonseca has shared his thoughts on his countryman Cristiano Ronaldo's comments on the quality of the French Ligue 1. Earlier this week, the Al Nassr forward said the Saudi Pro League is at a higher level than the French top-flight.

Ronaldo conquered Europe, winning the UEFA Champions League five times, before leaving for the Middle East in 2023. The forward last turned out for Manchester United, where he saw his contract ripped up mutually after a clash with the club's hierarchy in 2022.

Al Nassr shocked the world when they signed the 38-year-old, and he has been hugely impressive for the Saudi outfit. This season alone, he has 20 goals and nine assists in 18 league appearances for Al Alami, a terrific statistic considering his age.

During the week, the forward made some remarks in the media about how much better the Saudi League is one year after his arrival. Lille manager Paulo Fonseca refused to be drawn into a long discussion when asked about it in his press conference, saying he didn't want to waste his time. Fonseca said (via French Football Weekly):

"I don't think it's good what he said. I don't want to make a comparison. If he feels happy in Saudi Arabia, I'm happy for him. There are things that don't deserve to be [answered]. I'm wasting my time answering them. These statements are part of it. I think intelligent people will understand why he made this statement."

Opta, a sports statistics company, provided data to prove that Cristiano Ronaldo's statement was ill-advised and that the French league remains much better. According to Opta's power rankings, no more than five Saudi Pro League teams find a place in the top 24, Al Hilal being the first at No. 8.

The Saudi Pro League has attracted a great number of stars in recent months, but it doesn't yet compare to Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo claims three honors at Globe Soccer Awards

For Cristiano Ronaldo, the accolades have not stopped pouring in despite his advanced years. The Portuguese legend won three awards at the 2023 Globe Soccer Gala night in Dubai.

Having lost the Titan Sports Best Footballer in Asia award to Heung-Min Son, Ronaldo won the best Middle East player of 2023. He also won the Fans' Favourite Player of the Year and Best Goalscorer of the Year awards in Dubai.

Cristiano Ronaldo saw his Al Nassr side finish second behind Al Ittihad in the 2022-23 season, and they are in second place this season as well. He will look to inspire his team to clinch the league crown at the expense of Neymar's Al Hilal in the second half of the season.