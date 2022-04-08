“I’m not wishing bad on Mikel [Arteta]” – David Seaman claims ‘quality’ manager looks fit to take over at Arsenal

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has opened up on the chances of Patrick Vieira becoming the manager of the Gunners one day.

Arsenal, now managed by their former captain Mikel Arteta, are going through a transition phase, with the Spaniard impressing many with his managerial skills. The Gunners are contesting for a top-four place after several years and are reaping the rewards for showing faith in Arteta.

However, the North London club faced a major blow in their Champions League qualification hopes last week following a shock 3-0 loss against Crystal Palace. The upset was inflicted by another former captain of the club, arguably one of their greatest, Patrick Vieira.

The Frenchman, who won the World Cup with France in 1998, has done an impressive job since taking over at Selhurst Park last summer. The 45-year-old took charge of the Eagles at a difficult time for the club. However, he has worked his magic, pushing the club towards a top-half finish this season.

Seaman has insisted that he is 'not wishing bad on' Mikel Arteta but he believes that Vieira will eventually become the Gunners boss one day. Seaman said in his Seaman Says Podcast, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“There’s a good chance because of the experience he’s gaining. I’m not wishing bad on Mikel but it’s something I thought of before Mikel, to be honest. His experience in America, in France, I thought he might’ve been a better fit, but obviously, it’s totally different now."

“You hear from the lads on England duty and how they speak about Patrick, they love him, he’s projected his character onto them and he’s given them great advice. To have someone of that quality as manager, you must get some great advice from him.”

Could Patrick Vieira become the Arsenal manager in the future?

Mikel Arteta is still in his early days as a manager and has done a brilliant job at the Emirates despite the odds being firmly against him. It remains to be seen whether he can build on the solid foundation he is laying for the future and lead Arsenal back to their glory days.

Vieira, who was the Gunners' skipper during their most successful period, is one of the club's biggest legends.

If the club further improves under Arteta, Vieira might have to look elsewhere for his big break. Otherwise, there is a good chance that the 45-year-old will manage his former club at some point.

