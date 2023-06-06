“I’m not worried about it all” – Kevin Campbell dismisses transfer talk involving 22-year-old Arsenal star

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has dismissed the notion of William Saliba leaving Arsenal next summer. The young French defender has 12 months left on his current contract, which has led to rumors that he might leave the club come the summer of 2024.

Saliba signed for Arsenal back in 2019 but faced a lot of difficulties in his early years at the club. He was loaned out for three seasons to Ligue 1 and only made his club debut last summer.

However, he made an instant impact and became a key player for the Gunners. Saliba made 33 appearances for the club in the recently concluded season, averaging 1.2 tackles and 2.5 clearances per game.

Speaking about his contract situation, Campbell said (via HITC):

“He’s already in the building. He isn’t going anywhere. I’m not worried about it at all. It’s just people being people with their opinions. He’s going nowhere. He is in our building. Proven now. One season or nearly a full season. Without him, we aren’t the same team."

The former Arsenal man added:

“There’s no way Arsenal are letting him go. Just think ‘how much would it cost to replace him?’ Just the transfer fee alone it’s going to cost you what you are giving me wages, so you might as well just give him the wages.

“It’s part of the negotiations. They are going to kiss and make up, then when he signs the contract, everything is going to be alright.”

Saliba has also been instrumental in Mikel Arteta's men building from the back and pressing high during transition.

Arsenal will hope to build on what has been a productive season

Arsenal began the 2022/23 season hoping to build on their failed attempt to reach a Champions League spot last season. The Gunners exceeded expectations by mounting a title challenge with a young team (the youngest squad by average age in the league).

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus all flourished in attack, allowing Arsenal to lead the league table for the majority of the season.

The campaign ended in a heartbreak with Manchester City winning the league in the last month but Arsenal will look at the positives ahead of the new season. They scored 88 league goals, their highest tally since the 2003-04 invincibles season and racked up 26 wins in 38 games in the league.

Come next season, with Champions League qualification certified, Arsenal will want to build on their bright form.

Poll : 0 votes