  • home icon
  • Football
  • 2026 FIFA World Cup
  • "I made a new friend yesterday" - Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartwarming social media post alongside mascot after Portugal's WC qualifier

"I made a new friend yesterday" - Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartwarming social media post alongside mascot after Portugal's WC qualifier

By Sripad
Published Sep 07, 2025 17:17 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo on mascot at Armenia vs Portual
Cristiano Ronaldo on mascot at Armenia vs Portual

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a heartwarming video with the mascot who accompanied him ahead of their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Armenia on Saturday, September 6. The Al-Nassr captain was grateful for the love he got from the kid, who was overwhelmed on the pitch.

Ad

Ronaldo-led Portugal thrashed Armenia 5-0 in their first FIFA World Cup qualifier, with the captain and Joao Felix getting a brace. João Cancelo also scored a goal in the game and paid tribute to Diogo Jota with a gamer celebration.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hours after the game, Ronaldo has now posted a video with the mascot, who shared a moment with the Portugal captain. The 40-year-old superstar called the kid his new friend and wrote on his social media accounts on X and Instagram:

"I made a new friend yesterday. Grateful for the love and support every single day and I hope everyone gets to follow their dreams."
Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen hugging and comforting the child, who passionately sang the national anthem ahead of the match. The Portugal captain was impressed with the mascot, who was in tears when the cameras panned back on him.

Portugal have another World Cup qualifier this week, when they host Hungary at the Puskas Arena on Tuesday, September 9. Their next matches will be against the Republic of Ireland and Hungary again in October.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo scoring against Armenia is 'not a big deal', claims pundit

ESPN FC pundit Craig Burley has brushed aside Cristiano Ronaldo's brace against Armenia. He believes that the Portugal captain fails to turn up against the big teams while playing for the national team and said:

"He scored goals, a lot of them all the time. He had some success in the Nations League. Yes, that replaces the international friendlies, It's not really a big deal. He scores a lot of these goals in and at this stage of his career against Armenia and the Lichtenstein and other teams like that."
Ad
"The question remains and I don't want to go over all round in my head again. The question remains when he's been at the top level against the bigger teams in the European Championships, in the World Cups he's either been anonymous or he's been dragged off."

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 140 goals in his 222 matches for Portugal. He is inching closer to his dream of 1000 career goals, and is now sitting with 942 goals.

About the author
Sripad

Sripad

Twitter icon

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sripad
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications