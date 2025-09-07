"I made a new friend yesterday" - Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartwarming social media post alongside mascot after Portugal's WC qualifier

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a heartwarming video with the mascot who accompanied him ahead of their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Armenia on Saturday, September 6. The Al-Nassr captain was grateful for the love he got from the kid, who was overwhelmed on the pitch.Ronaldo-led Portugal thrashed Armenia 5-0 in their first FIFA World Cup qualifier, with the captain and Joao Felix getting a brace. João Cancelo also scored a goal in the game and paid tribute to Diogo Jota with a gamer celebration. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHours after the game, Ronaldo has now posted a video with the mascot, who shared a moment with the Portugal captain. The 40-year-old superstar called the kid his new friend and wrote on his social media accounts on X and Instagram:&quot;I made a new friend yesterday. Grateful for the love and support every single day and I hope everyone gets to follow their dreams.&quot;Cristiano Ronaldo was seen hugging and comforting the child, who passionately sang the national anthem ahead of the match. The Portugal captain was impressed with the mascot, who was in tears when the cameras panned back on him.Portugal have another World Cup qualifier this week, when they host Hungary at the Puskas Arena on Tuesday, September 9. Their next matches will be against the Republic of Ireland and Hungary again in October.Cristiano Ronaldo scoring against Armenia is 'not a big deal', claims punditESPN FC pundit Craig Burley has brushed aside Cristiano Ronaldo's brace against Armenia. He believes that the Portugal captain fails to turn up against the big teams while playing for the national team and said:&quot;He scored goals, a lot of them all the time. He had some success in the Nations League. Yes, that replaces the international friendlies, It's not really a big deal. He scores a lot of these goals in and at this stage of his career against Armenia and the Lichtenstein and other teams like that.&quot;&quot;The question remains and I don't want to go over all round in my head again. The question remains when he's been at the top level against the bigger teams in the European Championships, in the World Cups he's either been anonymous or he's been dragged off.&quot;Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 140 goals in his 222 matches for Portugal. He is inching closer to his dream of 1000 career goals, and is now sitting with 942 goals.