“I would make 300 or 400 million a year” – Christian Vieri makes bold claim on earning more than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo if he played now

Former Italy international Christian Vieri has claimed that he would have earned more than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo if he was playing now. He believes that he could have got €300-400 million per season if social media existed during his playing days.

Ronaldo and Messi are considered as two of the greatest players of all time. Vieri, on the other hand, is considered one of the best strikers to have played the game. He scored 236 times in just under 500 club appearances, most of which came in Serie A.

Speaking to OJogo, Vieri claimed that he would have been earning more than Messi and Ronaldo if he had the help of social media back in his day. He said:

"If there were social networks when I played, I would earn more than Messi and Ronaldo. I'm nice. I'm one of the nicest, if not the nicest people in Europe. I would make 300 or 400 million a year."

While Vieri was playing, Facebook was just growing, while Twitter was not anywhere close to their rivals. The Italian called it quits in 2008/09 and has admitted that he regrets not having social media to help in his career.

Christian Vieri on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Christian Vieri has claimed Ronaldo Nazario was a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes that the Portuguese is a hard worker, but the Brazilian was better on the pitch.

He was quoted by Daily Mail saying:

"I say that Brazilian Ronaldo is better than Cristiano. CR7 is a war machine, he is admirable for everything he does and for all the things he continues to do. Cristiano can play up to 40 years with a cigarette between his lips, as they say in Italy. He has a sculptural physique."

Speaking about Lionel Messi, Vieri told Corriere dello Sport that he considered the Argentine the greatest of all time. He said:

"I put Messi in front of Maradona and Ronaldo, the Ronaldo of Inter. You may not agree."

He added while talking to GOAL:

"Messi is a magician, he's the Harry Potter of soccer and when he stops playing, I'm throwing my TVs away. I'm not going to work no more on TV, I'm going to watch Netflix, that's it, because when he stops there's nothing else to watch."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could reignite their rivalry this summer if the Argentine joins Al Hilal.

